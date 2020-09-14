Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from ETS Racing Fuel:

ETS ExtraBlaze 97

Whether you’re an enthusiast or pro, ETS ExtraBlaze 97 is a truly flexible, race-ready fuel, meeting the standards of KTM’s professional SX & MX teams, but suitable for all makes. With reliable consistency batch to batch and no ethanol, MTBE or benzene added, this fuel offers better performance and drivability than pump fuel, and has a high resistance to vapor lock. Our molecular-level additives increase power while reducing wear, avoiding deposits on hard parts and remains stable even for long storage periods. This two-stroke fuel comes premixed 50:1 with Motorex oil. This fuel does not require a specific engine tuning.

$85.00 per 5 Gallon Pail