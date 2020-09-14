Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win A Pail of ETS Racing Fuel ExtraBlaze 97

September 14, 2020 9:30am
TGI Freeday: Win A Pail of ETS Racing Fuel ExtraBlaze 97

Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from ETS Racing Fuel:

ETS ExtraBlaze 97

Whether you’re an enthusiast or pro, ETS ExtraBlaze 97 is a truly flexible, race-ready fuel, meeting the standards of KTM’s professional SX & MX teams, but suitable for all makes. With reliable consistency batch to batch and no ethanol, MTBE or benzene added, this fuel offers better performance and drivability than pump fuel, and has a high resistance to vapor lock. Our molecular-level additives increase power while reducing wear, avoiding deposits on hard parts and remains stable even for long storage periods. This two-stroke fuel comes premixed 50:1 with Motorex oil. This fuel does not require a specific engine tuning.

$85.00 per 5 Gallon Pail

ETS ExtraBlaze 97
ETS ExtraBlaze 97 ETS
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now