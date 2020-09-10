Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Exhaust Podcast: Halfway Lessons Learned (with AC, BB, and Zacho)

September 10, 2020 10:00am
It's a strange year all around, but somehow 2020 has also produced some really compelling racing. Jason Weigandt now wonders: are there lessons from this strange season that could be applied in the future? Did the RedBud doubleheader work? What about the long break between supercross and motocross? Could a late summer/early fall motocross schedule actually work? After Weege shares some thoughts, we move to press conference audio from Tuesday night, featuring the RedBud 2 450 podium riders Adam Cianciarulo, Blake Baggett, and Zach Osborne.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

