It's a strange year all around, but somehow 2020 has also produced some really compelling racing. Jason Weigandt now wonders: are there lessons from this strange season that could be applied in the future? Did the RedBud doubleheader work? What about the long break between supercross and motocross? Could a late summer/early fall motocross schedule actually work? After Weege shares some thoughts, we move to press conference audio from Tuesday night, featuring the RedBud 2 450 podium riders Adam Cianciarulo, Blake Baggett, and Zach Osborne.

