Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Articles
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule
Best Post-Race Show Ever: RedBud National 2 Breakdown

Best Post-Race Show Ever RedBud National 2 Breakdown

September 8, 2020 11:00pm

Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas and Olympic Gold Medalist Connor Fields (who works with Christian Craig) break down the fifth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, the first-ever double header in the series, from RedBud. Yamaha presents the Best Post-Race Show Ever, as Fields talks about hanging with James Stewart all day, and JT and Weege talk about who is surging at the halfway point.

Film/Edit: Mason Rader

ABOUT YAMAHA Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS), Cypress, CA, carries America’s most diversified line of motorsports products, including motorcycles, outboard motors, ATVs, side x side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, power equipment and much more, sold through 4000+ dealers nationwide.

Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now