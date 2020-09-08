Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas and Olympic Gold Medalist Connor Fields (who works with Christian Craig) break down the fifth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, the first-ever double header in the series, from RedBud. Yamaha presents the Best Post-Race Show Ever, as Fields talks about hanging with James Stewart all day, and JT and Weege talk about who is surging at the halfway point.

Film/Edit: Mason Rader

