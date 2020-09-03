Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Racer X Maine Event 125 Two-Stroke Raw

September 3, 2020 1:00pm | by:

At the 2020 Racer X Maine Event, presented by FXR, Jordan Bailey went into the third and final moto of the Aggressive Graphix 125 Two-Stroke Class with 1-1 finishes, but Bryce Shelly was on a mission to close out the weekend with a moto win. It was a three-rider breakaway with Justin Cokinos in the mix. The overall went to Bailey with 1-1-2 finishes. These guys were going at it all weekend, with Mike Hacia, Justin Allen, Jesse Wessell, and Ryder Thomas hot on their tail.

