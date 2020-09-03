At the 2020 Racer X Maine Event, presented by FXR, Jordan Bailey went into the third and final moto of the Aggressive Graphix 125 Two-Stroke Class with 1-1 finishes, but Bryce Shelly was on a mission to close out the weekend with a moto win. It was a three-rider breakaway with Justin Cokinos in the mix. The overall went to Bailey with 1-1-2 finishes. These guys were going at it all weekend, with Mike Hacia, Justin Allen, Jesse Wessell, and Ryder Thomas hot on their tail.