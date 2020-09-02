Asterisk Knee Brace is proud to announce the ALL-NEW Carbon Cell 1 (CC1). Their dedication to making the finest quality, fitting and performing knee braces in the world has led them to the design and development of the CC1. The CC1 is manufactured from Military Spec and Aerospace grade carbon fiber prepreg that is made in America, the finest in the world. Their focus during the design and development of the CC1 was making the slimmest, lightest, most comfortable knee brace in the world. They wanted a brace that fit so well on your leg, it looks like it’s painted on!

At roughly 1lb or 454g (+/-depending on size) per brace, they believe it’s the lightest, best fitting and most comfortable functional knee brace in the world, without sacrificing strength and durability. The CC1 is backed up by a 3-year frame warranty. Asterisk is the inventor of the off the shelf carbon fiber performance knee brace. Visit www.asterisk.com/products/carbon-cell-1 for more information.

