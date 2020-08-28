Jason Weigandt is on site for the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Weigandt caught up to some of the track crew as they prepare Ironman Raceway for tomorrow's Ironman National, and then he walked around the pits while explaining the storylines entering the third round. Weege's topic's include Zach Osborne overcoming adversity at last week's Loretta Lynn's 2 race, Dylan Ferrandis and Jeremy Martin battling for the win last weekend, the respective nagging injuries to Justin Cooper and Hunter Lawrence, and building momentum, and more. All brought to you by the good folks at Honda!