Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
The Weege Show: Ironman National Pre-Race Report

August 28, 2020 5:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt is on site for the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Weigandt caught up to some of the track crew as they prepare Ironman Raceway for tomorrow's Ironman National, and then he walked around the pits while explaining the storylines entering the third round. Weege's topic's include Zach Osborne overcoming adversity at last week's Loretta Lynn's 2 race, Dylan Ferrandis and Jeremy Martin battling for the win last weekend, the respective nagging injuries to Justin Cooper and Hunter Lawrence, and building momentum, and more. All brought to you by the good folks at Honda!

