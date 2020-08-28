Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Ironman Preview Podcast

August 28, 2020 9:30am
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Ironman Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew recap the Loretta Lynn's National 2 and gives us their lock of the week for the Ironman National. Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Ironman preview podcast file or listen to the embed below.

The Loretta Lynn's National 2 top points earning riders:

450 Class: Justin Rodbell (12-12 for 10th overall) |100 fantasy points

250 Class: Lance Kobusch (16-8 for ninth overall) | 100 fantasy points
Ezra Hastings (15-13 for 13th overall) | 100 fantasy points

Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now