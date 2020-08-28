Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew recap the Loretta Lynn's National 2 and gives us their lock of the week for the Ironman National. Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Ironman preview podcast file or listen to the embed below.

The Loretta Lynn's National 2 top points earning riders:

450 Class: Justin Rodbell (12-12 for 10th overall) |100 fantasy points

250 Class: Lance Kobusch (16-8 for ninth overall) | 100 fantasy points

Ezra Hastings (15-13 for 13th overall) | 100 fantasy points

