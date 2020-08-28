Pro Circuit Releases 2020-2021 Husqvarna FE 350/501 T-6 Slip-On Silencer

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to release a T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer for enduro riders of the 2020-2021 Husqvarna FE 350/S and FE 501/S models. Our slip-on is for riders looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 slip-on is constructed of stainless steel, high quality aluminum for increased durability and is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing. Whether an enduro rider wants to shred up an off-road course or motocross track, Pro Circuit has the performance slip-on they're looking for.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.