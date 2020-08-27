Christian Craig | 10-6 for 6th overall in 450 Class

“My day started off really good. I was able to qualify ninth, which was better than last week. I felt good on the bike, and we made some improvements during the week, so I was pretty happy going into the first moto. It rained before that and was pretty sloppy, but I had a decent start. I was fifth or sixth and then passed up to third and was pretty much riding on my own around there for a while. I ended up tipping over, got stuck there for a bit, and that was kind of the end of that. I fell three more times, just little tip-overs that took a lot out of me. Somehow, I still got tenth with four falls. In the second moto I still got a pretty decent start and made some quick passes. I got up to sixth, battled with a couple good guys, and ended up sixth overall, which was pretty good. It was one of my best results on the 450 overall, so I can’t complain even with how muddy it was. I was happy with my riding in the second moto. It’s good to get a decent result and have something to build on for next week.”

Justin Barcia | 1-32 for 7th overall in 450 Class

“We had a great day going. I got the holeshot in the first moto and checked out to over a minute lead at one point. I won the race by a lot. It was a really good race. I felt awesome and everything was working well. The track conditions were brutal—it was super difficult. In the second moto, I had a little crash, so I had to pull in and get some fresh goggles. I was putting on a good charge until we had an issue with the bike, which was definitely a bummer. We won and then had a DNF. We need to work on that to give ourselves a better opportunity for the championship fight. I’m definitely looking forward to next week in Indiana.”

Said Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS Jim Roach:

“Today was a little bit of a roller coaster here at Loretta Lynn’s with a heavy mud race. There was lots of rain overnight and during the day. It started out great with Justin getting the holeshot in Moto 1 and went on to lead every lap for the win. Broc finished second, so a 1-2 for the Monster Energy Factory Yamaha Racing Team was a high point.

“In the second moto, Justin got out to about fifth place and we immediately found we had a problem. He tried to manage it throughout the race, but ultimately it ended up in a DNF. Broc, on the other hand, finished ninth and just missed the podium. It was a strong finish in just his second race with the team. Overall, it was a great performance by both riders, and we showed what we could—unfortunately, the DNF really cost us. We’re going to regroup from that and come back to Ironman next weekend and go for another 1-2 finish."