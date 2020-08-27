By the Numbers
RJ Hampshire earned his first moto win since the 2018 Budds Creek National but unfortunately suffered a mechanical issue in the second moto, giving him 1-18 scores for sixth overall. By finishing 3-2, GECIO Honda’s Jeremy Martin earned his first overall win since the 2018 Thunder Valley National—over two years, two months, and 20 days (or 812 days) prior to his win at the Loretta Lynn’s 2 National. The overall win was J-Mart’s 15th career overall win (leading all active 250 Class riders), which sits seventh all-time.
His brother Alex won the second moto—his first moto win since the first moto Thunder Valley 2017—1,176 days prior to his moto win on Saturday.
MX Vice was onto this stat first, so shout-out to LP overseas for this one: A-Mart’s moto win was the first Suzuki 250 Class moto win since Ryan Dungey in 2009, when he won the first moto at the Washougal National. That’s a whopping 4,046 days between moto wins for the RM Army.
With J-Mart (27), Ferrandis (26), and A-Mart (30) on the overall podium, the average age of the podium was over 27 years old.
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis (2-4) finished second overall, earning his 16th podium in 35 outdoor starts. Ferrandis (90 points) leaves Loretta Lynn’s Ranch with a six-point lead over Jeremy Martin (84 points) in the class standings.
In the 450 Class, it was Zach Osborne who turned his day around completely to take his second overall win just one week after earning his first premier-class victory. Osborne becomes the 11th rider to take his first two premier-class motocross wins in back-to-back rounds—the first rider since Blake Baggett earned his first and only two 450 Class overalls in 2017.
First Two Premier-Class Career Wins in Back-To-Back Rounds
|Rider
|Brand
|First Overall Win
|Date of First Win
|Second Overall Win
|Date of Second Win
|Sonny DeFeo
|CZ
|1972 Road Atlanta
|April 15, 1972
|1972 Desoto Cycle Ranch
|May 7, 1972
|Jeff Ward
|Kawasaki
|1895 Gatorback
|March 3, 1985
|1985 Hangtown
|March 31, 1985
|Jeff Stanton
|Honda
|1989 Hangtown
|April 23, 1989
|1989 Lake Sugar Tree
|April 30, 1989
|David Vullemin
|Yamaha
|2000 Hangtown
|May 21, 2000
|2000 High Point
|May 28, 2000
|Grant Langston
|Yamaha
|2007 Steel City
|August 26, 2007
|2007 Freestone
|September 2, 2007
|Mike Alessi
|Suzuki
|2009 Hangtown
|May 30, 2009
|2009 Freestone
|June 6, 2009
|Ryan Dungey
|Suzuki
|2010 Freestone
|June 2, 2010
|2010 High Point
|June 12, 2010
|Ken Roczen
|KTM
|2014 Hangtown
|May 31, 2014
|2014 Thunder Valley
|June 7, 2014
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha
|2015 Budds Creek
|June 27, 2015
|2015 RedBud
|July 4, 2015
|Blake Baggett
|KTM
|2017 Thunder Valley
|June 3, 2017
|2017 High Point
|June 17, 2017
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna
|2020 Lorett Lynn's 1
|August 15, 2020
|2020 Lorett Lynn's 2
|August 22, 2020
Osborne managed to come from 31st on the first lap of the first moto to finish fifth, then overcame a leading Max Anstie in the second moto before taking the moto win. Anstie led the first 11 laps in the second 450 moto before finishing third behind Musquin and Osborne.
Through two rounds, Osborne (88 points) has a 19-point lead over Musquin (69 points). Eli Tomac, who had his Kawasaki KX450 shut down early in both motos, only earned 12 points on the day with his 9-24 finishes. He sits seventh in the points standings through two rounds. This was Tomac’s first overall finish outside of the top five since the 2018 RedBud National, when he also suffered bike issues to finish 36-9 for 15th overall. After that race, Tomac earned 17 straight top-fives prior to his 16th at the Loretta Lynn’s 2 National. In his 61 career starts in the 450 Class since his debut in 2014, Tomac has only finished outside of the top five overall seven times.
Justin Barcia took the win in the first 450 Class moto—his first moto win since the second moto at the 2018 Ironman National. Barcia’s seventh career 450 moto win comes 728 days after his win at the 2018 finale. Unfortunately, just like Hampshire, Barcia’s second moto was hindered by a bike failure. He finished 32nd officially to leave round two in seventh overall.
Shout-out to @mxresearchdept on Instagram for helping with some of these stats.
Quotes From Around the Paddock:
Broc Tickle | 2-9 for 4th overall in 450 Class
“Loretta Lynn’s 2 was a huge step in the right direction for myself. The track conditions were really, really gnarly. The conditions in the second moto got a little better, but it was tough out there in both motos. I’m stoked with the progress we made throughout the day and during the week with the team. I’m getting more comfortable on the bike and learning what I like about it and what I need to do to make it more comfortable for myself. I trust everybody that I’m working with on the team. I think that’s awesome to have the same goals and the same desire to keep pushing forward. I’m looking forward to Ironman as well. I’ve had decent results there in the past.
“This weekend was awesome. It’s going to be good to build off of it. I’m hoping for dry conditions, but if not, we’ll make the best out of the wet conditions. The goal from here on out is to show up and be the best we can each time we hit the track.”
Max Anstie | 15-3 for 5th overall in 450 Class
"I'm really happy to get a third in moto two after leading most of the way and earning a fifth overall in our second race of the season. My team has done a great job to deal with the tough conditions and with the bike's setup. I’m looking forward to a new track next week and to keep building from here.”
Said HEP Motorsports' team manager Dustin Pipes:
"I'm very proud of each crew member and the effort collectively put forward to get Max on the podium. The conditions were tough with the rain, but everyone put their head down and kept working. This was a big step for the team, and for Max to get on the podium in only his second race back from a torn Achilles is a huge accomplishment; I look forward to seeing his continued progression."
Christian Craig | 10-6 for 6th overall in 450 Class
“My day started off really good. I was able to qualify ninth, which was better than last week. I felt good on the bike, and we made some improvements during the week, so I was pretty happy going into the first moto. It rained before that and was pretty sloppy, but I had a decent start. I was fifth or sixth and then passed up to third and was pretty much riding on my own around there for a while. I ended up tipping over, got stuck there for a bit, and that was kind of the end of that. I fell three more times, just little tip-overs that took a lot out of me. Somehow, I still got tenth with four falls. In the second moto I still got a pretty decent start and made some quick passes. I got up to sixth, battled with a couple good guys, and ended up sixth overall, which was pretty good. It was one of my best results on the 450 overall, so I can’t complain even with how muddy it was. I was happy with my riding in the second moto. It’s good to get a decent result and have something to build on for next week.”
Justin Barcia | 1-32 for 7th overall in 450 Class
“We had a great day going. I got the holeshot in the first moto and checked out to over a minute lead at one point. I won the race by a lot. It was a really good race. I felt awesome and everything was working well. The track conditions were brutal—it was super difficult. In the second moto, I had a little crash, so I had to pull in and get some fresh goggles. I was putting on a good charge until we had an issue with the bike, which was definitely a bummer. We won and then had a DNF. We need to work on that to give ourselves a better opportunity for the championship fight. I’m definitely looking forward to next week in Indiana.”
Said Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS Jim Roach:
“Today was a little bit of a roller coaster here at Loretta Lynn’s with a heavy mud race. There was lots of rain overnight and during the day. It started out great with Justin getting the holeshot in Moto 1 and went on to lead every lap for the win. Broc finished second, so a 1-2 for the Monster Energy Factory Yamaha Racing Team was a high point.
“In the second moto, Justin got out to about fifth place and we immediately found we had a problem. He tried to manage it throughout the race, but ultimately it ended up in a DNF. Broc, on the other hand, finished ninth and just missed the podium. It was a strong finish in just his second race with the team. Overall, it was a great performance by both riders, and we showed what we could—unfortunately, the DNF really cost us. We’re going to regroup from that and come back to Ironman next weekend and go for another 1-2 finish."
Jason Anderson | 27-4 for 9th overall in 450 Class
“The weekend was kind of rough, but the second moto went much better and I was able to work my way up to fourth. I’m ready to move on to the next round and keep pushing.”
Fredrik Noren | 4-35 for 11th overall in 450 Class
"I'm pumped with my first moto. I got a great start and had my career-best moto, so that felt really great. In the second moto I had a crash at the start, but I got going good after that and made a lot of passes quickly. Unfortunately, I had some issues due to the track conditions, but I felt like we went in a good direction this weekend and have something to build off for sure, so I’m happy about that. I want to give a massive thank-you to everyone on the team!"
Chase Sexton | 6-20 for 13th overall in 450 Class
“Today was an up-and-down day. It was pretty muddy from the rain the days before. In the only practice we got, I qualified sixth. I had a little bit of a get-off, but we were all good. In the first moto, I got a great start and was running second. I went down a couple times, putting me back to 11th, and then I made my way back up to sixth at the end—overall, not too bad of a first moto. Going into the second moto, I picked a gate that I thought was good, but I couldn’t see the bottom of it—the gate was full of water. It ended up being a big hole, and I sunk, so I didn’t get that great of a start. I made my way up but ended up getting stuck for a lap. After that I was just trying to get back up as many positions as I could and got all the way back up to 13th. On the last lap my bike malfunctioned, though, so it was a little bit of a rough day for me. I obviously wanted more, but we’re just trying to learn this year. Going to Indiana, one of my favorite tracks, I’ll try to get on the podium; I look forward to getting back to work this week and coming back swinging in Crawfordsville.”
Joey Savatgy | 34-7 for 14th overall in 450 Class
"It was a tough weekend for me. My riding in timed practice was a step in the right direction speed-wise, but overall, I'm still far from where I’d like to be."
Dean Wilson | 20-11 for 18th overall in 450 Class
“It was a very tough weekend with the muddy conditions and really hard on the bikes so I tried to slow the pace down in Moto 2 and save the bike as much as I could. I’m looking forward to some dry conditions where I can actually show what I can do. It’s been tough, but we’ll keep plugging away.”
Cameron Mcadoo | 4-5 for 4th overall in 250 Class
“Those races are pretty intense because there are a lot of factors you have to think about. Not wanting to go down because getting back up is so much harder than normal and picking good lines when you’re getting roosted are just a few things we think about. I was fortunate enough to get good starts, which made a world of difference today.”
Shane McElrath | 8-3 for 5th overall in 250 Class
“It was a difficult day just to get around the track. We had a few crashes in the motos and had to come in for some goggle changes, but I came away with both holeshots and a moto podium. We will keep working and keep moving forward.”
RJ Hampshire | 1-18 for 6th overall
“It was a brutal track today, but I was pumped to hold on in Moto 1 to get my first moto win with the team. After going down in the first turn, I put on a charge and climbed as much as I could, but the bike ended up letting go with a lap and a half to go. It’s not the final result we wanted, but I’m looking forward to battling up front some more this season.”
Mitchell Harrison | 6-10 for 7th overall in 250 Class
“The first moto was not bad thanks to a good start. I was able to keep it on two wheels and bring it home in sixth. I really wanted to back up that finish in the second moto but found a sinkhole on the first lap. I can’t believe I was able to get out, but [I] had a lot of ground to make up. So tenth in that moto wasn’t terrible, all things considered. Ironman [the next round] has been known to be muddy in the past, but hopefully we can get in a dry race next weekend.”
Stilez Robertson | 12-7 for 8th overall in 250 Class
“Overall, it was a pretty good day, but it was brutal out there—probably the muddiest track I’ve ever ridden. The first moto, I made too many mistakes and had too many little tip-overs. The second moto, I rode pretty good. I didn’t make that many mistakes, stayed on two wheels and kept my bike running.”
Carson Mumford | 5-20 for 10th overall in 250 Class
“All I did was send it and hope for the best. The track was so muddy I couldn’t pick a line. I just held it wide open all day!”
Justin Cooper | 20-6 for 11th overall in 250 Class
“It was very difficult conditions with the track and the vision. There were a lot of pit stops for goggles today. It was a pretty disappointing day, but we will keep staying positive, brush this one off, and focus on next weekend to be where we belong.”
Jo Shimoda | 18-40 for 25th overall in 250 Class
“Timed qualifying went better than usual, but I just didn’t find a good line to keep momentum. Moto one I was riding good until I crashed after a single, and that broke my front brake. I crashed two more times because of that, and really, I was just trying not to get stuck in the mud. Moto two I had a really good start—I was in fourth until the third corner. I actually endoed coming into that corner. I couldn’t get my bike out of the mud for two laps. It was a bad race and turned into a DNF.”
Jett Lawrence |30-31 for 34th overall in 250 Class
“Most people see I am a pretty fun, easygoing person, but honestly, these walks from the track after slugging your guts out through the week and race day takes everything in you to not smash your helmet on the ground or scream in frustration! My mistake was one tip-over in each moto, and that popped the radiator protector thingy out, which spiked the engine temp. I felt it right away, so I tried to nurse the bike the best I could, but the bike overheated. I had two DNFs late in both motos—a lot of work just to end up with disappointing results. That’s what can happen in mud races, but it’s so frustrating!”
Injury Updates:
Hunter Lawrence
Lawrence reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first moto on Saturday. Lawrence was unable to start the second moto and was further evaluated at the beginning of this week, according to a team statement, which said the following:
“He had the shoulder looked at on Monday and found no major damage, leaving him day-to-day. Hunter will attempt to ride later in the week and will then determine his status for this weekend’s Ironman National in Indiana.”