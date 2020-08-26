Results Archive
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Exhaust Podcast: Marvin, AC, Hampshire, and McAdoo

Exhaust Podcast Marvin, AC, Hampshire, and McAdoo

August 26, 2020 3:30pm
by:

Adam Cianciarulo really did say "Honestly, my first initial thought was Anderson has been riding like an a-hole kinda all year, running me off the track and stuff,“ during a Monday-night press conference. When he got run into by a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, those were his thoughts—until he found out it was actually Zach Osborne running into him, to which Adam said, “I saw the 16, and we’ve run into each other so many times, I almost just laugh it off at this point. I didn’t have the pace he had, so I did my best not to be too emotional and get crazy mad try to do something stupid.”

It was an enjoyable Monday-night Zoom press conference after a wild round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Marvin Musquin, Cianciarulo, RJ Hampshire, and Cameron Mcadoo met with the media to discuss the season thus far.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

