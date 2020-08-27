At the opening round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne earned his first overall win in his 13th start in the 450 Class. By doing so, Osborne wrote his name in the history books at the 70th rider to win an overall in the premier class of AMA Pro Motocross. Not sure if some guys from the old days ever won an overall? Check to see if they are on this list of riders with a premier class overall win to their name.
Note: Due to a severe storm, the 1991 Hangtown MX Classic was called after the first moto in each class had completed. You can read Davey Coomb's recap of the 1991 Hangtown MX Classic from 2017 that explains how the day went, including running it on a "rerouted course." And the 1993 Glen Helen National was a one-moto, double points day in the mountains that ended up seeing temperatures around 110 degree weather.
*This list is as of August 27, 2020, including results from round one and two of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Premier Class Overall Winners
|Winner
|Date
|Rider
|Brand
|Event
|Motos
|1
|April 16, 1972
|Sonny DeFeo
|CZ
|Road Atlanta
|-
|2
|May 14, 1972
|Gunnar Lindstrom
|Husqvanra
|Cal-Expo
|-
|3
|May 21, 1972
|Jim Pomeroy
|Bultaco
|Saddleback Park
|-
|4
|May 28, 1972
|Gary Jones
|Yamaha
|Carlsbad Raceway
|-
|5
|June 11, 1972
|Gary Bailey
|Bultaco
|Snyder Park
|-
|6
|July 8, 1972
|Marty Tripes
|Yamaha
|L.A. Memorial Coliseum
|-
|7
|July 23, 1972
|Jim Weinert
|Yamaha
|Moto-Sports Racing Circus
|-
|8
|March 10, 1973
|Bob Grossi
|Husqvarna
|Daytona International Speeway
|2-1
|9
|July 1, 1973
|Pierre Karsmakers
|Yamaha
|Meaning Cycle Park
|-
|10
|July 22, 1973
|John DeSoto
|CZ
|Delta Motorsport Park
|-
|11
|August 12, 1973
|Tim Hart
|Yamaha
|Lake Whitney Cycle Ranch
|2-1
|12
|August 18, 1973
|Rich Thorwaldson
|Suzuki
|Pocono International Raceway
|3-3-1
|13
|April 8, 1974
|Billy Grossi
|Honda
|Hangtown MX Classic
|1-1
|14
|April 28, 1974
|Ken Zahrt
|Bultaco
|RedBud Track N' Trail
|1-1
|15
|August 11, 1974
|Jimmy Ellis
|Can-AM
|Delta Motorsport Park
|1-1
|16
|September 2, 1974
|Kent Howerton
|Husqvanra
|Motocross West
|2-3
|17
|June 1, 1975
|Tony DiStefano
|Suzuki
|Omaha Moto Park
|2-2
|18
|May 16, 1976
|Bob Hannah
|Yamaha
|Appalachian Highlands Motocross Park
|2-1
|19
|April 10, 1977
|Marty Smith
|Honda
|Hangtown MX Classic
|2-2
|20
|June 1, 1980
|Steve Wise
|Honda
|RedBud National
|2-1
|21
|March 28, 1982
|Rick Johnson
|Yamaha
|Hangtown MX Classic
|2-1
|22
|April 4, 1982
|Broc Glover
|Yamaha
|Saddleback Park
|1-1
|23
|April 18, 1982
|Donnie Hansen
|Honda
|Lake Whitney Cycle Ranch
|2-1
|24
|May 2, 1982
|Kenny Keylon
|Honda
|Sunshie Speedway
|1-1
|25
|April 24, 1983
|David Bailey
|Honda
|Gatorback Cycle Park
|2-5
|26
|June 19, 1983
|Billy Liles
|Kawasaki
|Lake Whitney Cycle Ranch
|1-1
|27
|April 1, 1984
|Ron Lechien
|Honda
|Saddleback Park
|2-1
|28
|April 8, 1984
|Alan King
|Honda
|Hangtown MX Classic
|2-3
|29
|March 3, 1985
|Jeff Ward
|Kawasaki
|Gatorback Cycle Park
|1-1
|30
|July 27, 1985
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|Broome-Tioga Sports Center
|1-1
|31
|March 5, 1989
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|Gatorback Cycle Park
|1-3
|32
|April 23, 1989
|Jeff Stanton
|Honda
|Hangtown MX Classic
|2-1
|33
|May 27, 1990
|Damon Bradshaw
|Yamaha
|High Point National
|2-1
|34
|March 24, 1991
|John Dowd
|Honda
|Hangtown MX Classic
|1-X
|35
|July 28, 1991
|Jeff Matiasevich
|Kawasaki
|Kenworthy's Motocross Park
|2-2
|36
|July 5, 1992
|Mike Kiedrowski
|Kawasaki
|RedBud National
|2-1
|37
|August 1, 1993
|Mike LaRocco
|Kawasaki
|Glen Helen National
|1-X
|38
|March 5, 1995
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|Gatorback National
|3-1
|39
|May 28, 1995
|Doug Henry
|Honda
|High Point National
|1-3
|40
|June 26, 1995
|Jeff Emig
|Yamaha
|Southwick National
|1-3
|41
|July 21, 1996
|Greg Albertyn
|Kawasaki
|Unadilla National
|2-2
|42
|June 15, 1997
|Ezra Lusk
|Yamaha
|Budds Creek National
|1-2
|43
|May 10, 1998
|Mickael Pichon
|Suzuki
|Glen Helen National
|5-1
|44
|May 9, 1999
|Sebastien Tortelli
|Honda
|Glen Helen National
|1-1
|45
|May 16, 1999
|Kevin Windham
|Honda
|Hangtown MX Classic
|3-2
|46
|August 1, 1999
|Jimmy Button
|Yamaha
|Washougal National
|3-1
|47
|May 14, 2000
|Ricky Carmichael
|Kawasaki
|Glen Helen National
|1-1
|48
|May 21, 2000
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|Hangtown MX Classic
|2-2
|49
|May 13, 2001
|Tim Ferry
|Kawasaki
|Glen Helen National
|2-2
|50
|May 21, 2006
|James Stewart
|Kawasaki
|Hangtown MX Classic
|1-2
|51
|August 26, 2007
|Grant Langston
|Yamaha
|Steel City National
|2-1
|52
|May 23, 2009
|Ryan Villopoto
|Kawasaki
|Glen Helen National
|1-1
|53
|May 30, 2009
|Mike Alessi
|Suzuki
|Hangtown MX Classic
|1-1
|54
|June 13, 2009
|Chad Reed
|Suzuki
|High Point National
|1-1
|55
|June 27, 2009
|Ivan Tedesco
|Honda
|Thunder Valley National
|1-1
|56
|July 4, 2009
|Josh Grant
|Kawasaki
|RedBud National
|2-1
|57
|August 29, 2009
|Matt Goerke
|Yamaha
|Southwick National
|2-1
|58
|September 5, 2009
|Tommy Hahn
|Kawasaki
|Steel City National
|1-4
|59
|June 5, 2010
|Ryan Dungey
|Suzuki
|Freestone National
|1-1
|60
|August 27, 2011
|Brett Metcalfe
|Suzuki
|Southwick National
|3-2
|61
|May 31, 2014
|Ken Roczen
|KTM
|Hangtown MX Classic
|1-1
|62
|July 19, 2014
|Eli Tomac
|Honda
|Spring Creek National
|1-1
|63
|August 23, 2014
|Trey Canard
|Honda
|Utah National
|1-1
|64
|June 27, 2015
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha
|Budds Creek National
|3-1
|65
|May 27, 2017
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|Glen Helen National
|1-3
|66
|June 3, 2017
|Blake Baggett
|KTM
|Thunder Valley National
|3-1
|67
|August 19, 2017
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|Budds Creek National
|1-3
|68
|August 26, 2017
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|Ironman National
|1-1
|69
|July 20, 2019
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|Spring Creek National
|1-1
|70
|August 15, 2020
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna
|Loretta Lynn's National 1
|2-1