The List: Premier Class Overall Winners

The List Premier Class Overall Winners

August 27, 2020 2:30pm
by:

At the opening round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne earned his first overall win in his 13th start in the 450 Class. By doing so, Osborne wrote his name in the history books at the 70th rider to win an overall in the premier class of AMA Pro Motocross. Not sure if some guys from the old days ever won an overall? Check to see if they are on this list of riders with a premier class overall win to their name.

Note: Due to a severe storm, the 1991 Hangtown MX Classic was called after the first moto in each class had completed. You can read Davey Coomb's recap of the 1991 Hangtown MX Classic from 2017 that explains how the day went, including running it on a "rerouted course." And the 1993 Glen Helen National was a one-moto, double points day in the mountains that ended up seeing temperatures around 110 degree weather.

*This list is as of August 27, 2020, including results from round one and two of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Premier Class Overall Winners

WinnerDateRiderBrandEventMotos
1April 16, 1972Sonny DeFeoCZRoad Atlanta-
2May 14, 1972Gunnar LindstromHusqvanraCal-Expo-
3May 21, 1972Jim PomeroyBultacoSaddleback Park-
4May 28, 1972Gary JonesYamahaCarlsbad Raceway-
5June 11, 1972Gary BaileyBultacoSnyder Park-
6July 8, 1972Marty TripesYamahaL.A. Memorial Coliseum-
7July 23, 1972Jim WeinertYamahaMoto-Sports Racing Circus-
8March 10, 1973Bob GrossiHusqvarnaDaytona International Speeway2-1
9July 1, 1973Pierre KarsmakersYamahaMeaning Cycle Park-
10July 22, 1973John DeSotoCZDelta Motorsport Park-
11August 12, 1973Tim HartYamahaLake Whitney Cycle Ranch2-1
12August 18, 1973Rich ThorwaldsonSuzukiPocono International Raceway3-3-1
13April 8, 1974Billy GrossiHondaHangtown MX Classic1-1
14April 28, 1974Ken ZahrtBultacoRedBud Track N' Trail1-1
15August 11, 1974Jimmy EllisCan-AMDelta Motorsport Park1-1
16September 2, 1974Kent HowertonHusqvanraMotocross West2-3
17June 1, 1975Tony DiStefanoSuzukiOmaha Moto Park2-2
18May 16, 1976Bob HannahYamahaAppalachian Highlands Motocross Park2-1
19April 10, 1977Marty SmithHondaHangtown MX Classic2-2
20June 1, 1980Steve WiseHondaRedBud National2-1
21March 28, 1982Rick JohnsonYamahaHangtown MX Classic2-1
22April 4, 1982Broc GloverYamahaSaddleback Park1-1
23April 18, 1982Donnie HansenHondaLake Whitney Cycle Ranch2-1
24May 2, 1982Kenny KeylonHondaSunshie Speedway1-1
25April 24, 1983David BaileyHondaGatorback Cycle Park2-5
26June 19, 1983Billy LilesKawasakiLake Whitney Cycle Ranch1-1
27April 1, 1984Ron LechienHondaSaddleback Park2-1
28April 8, 1984Alan KingHondaHangtown MX Classic2-3
29March 3, 1985Jeff WardKawasakiGatorback Cycle Park1-1
30July 27, 1985Johnny O'MaraHondaBroome-Tioga Sports Center1-1
31March 5, 1989Jean-Michael BayleHondaGatorback Cycle Park1-3
32April 23, 1989Jeff StantonHondaHangtown MX Classic2-1
33May 27, 1990Damon BradshawYamahaHigh Point National2-1
34March 24, 1991John DowdHondaHangtown MX Classic1-X
35July 28, 1991Jeff MatiasevichKawasakiKenworthy's Motocross Park2-2
36July 5, 1992Mike KiedrowskiKawasakiRedBud National2-1
37August 1, 1993Mike LaRoccoKawasakiGlen Helen National1-X
38March 5, 1995Jeremy McGrathHondaGatorback National3-1
39May 28, 1995Doug HenryHondaHigh Point National1-3
40June 26, 1995Jeff EmigYamahaSouthwick National1-3
41July 21, 1996Greg AlbertynKawasakiUnadilla National2-2
42June 15, 1997Ezra LuskYamahaBudds Creek National1-2
43May 10, 1998Mickael PichonSuzukiGlen Helen National5-1
44May 9, 1999Sebastien TortelliHondaGlen Helen National1-1
45May 16, 1999Kevin WindhamHondaHangtown MX Classic3-2
46August 1, 1999Jimmy ButtonYamahaWashougal National3-1
47May 14, 2000Ricky CarmichaelKawasakiGlen Helen National1-1
48May 21, 2000David VuilleminYamahaHangtown MX Classic2-2
49May 13, 2001Tim FerryKawasakiGlen Helen National2-2
50May 21, 2006James StewartKawasakiHangtown MX Classic1-2
51August 26, 2007Grant LangstonYamahaSteel City National2-1
52May 23, 2009Ryan VillopotoKawasakiGlen Helen National1-1
53May 30, 2009Mike AlessiSuzukiHangtown MX Classic1-1
54June 13, 2009Chad ReedSuzukiHigh Point National1-1
55June 27, 2009Ivan TedescoHondaThunder Valley National1-1
56July 4, 2009Josh GrantKawasakiRedBud National2-1
57August 29, 2009Matt GoerkeYamahaSouthwick National2-1
58September 5, 2009Tommy HahnKawasakiSteel City National1-4
59June 5, 2010Ryan DungeySuzukiFreestone National1-1
60August 27, 2011Brett MetcalfeSuzukiSouthwick National3-2
61May 31, 2014Ken Roczen KTMHangtown MX Classic1-1
62July 19, 2014Eli TomacHondaSpring Creek National1-1
63August 23, 2014Trey CanardHondaUtah National1-1
64June 27, 2015Justin BarciaYamahaBudds Creek National3-1
65May 27, 2017Marvin MusquinKTMGlen Helen National1-3
66June 3, 2017Blake BaggettKTMThunder Valley National3-1
67August 19, 2017Justin BogleSuzukiBudds Creek National1-3
68August 26, 2017Jeffrey HerlingsKTMIronman National1-1
69July 20, 2019Cooper WebbKTMSpring Creek National1-1
70August 15, 2020Zach OsborneHusqvarnaLoretta Lynn's National 12-1
