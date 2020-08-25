“I’ve done really well,” Marvin Musquin said on Monday night. “I never won the championship, but I’ve been close. It’s a bad thing and a good thing when you’re close but you come up short. This year will be another year of trying to win that championship!”

Whew! That would be the most appropriate reaction for Marvin fans right now, because merely getting on the gate became a huge obstacle this year after extensive knee surgery. Even getting back into racing, though, didn’t guarantee he would be fast again. Getting back in the championship hunt is a huge relief.

“I felt like I had no pressure,” Marvin said about his return last weekend. “That’s what I told [my wife] Mathilde. I was like, ‘Man, I feel pretty relaxed!’ I was actually super bummed we didn’t ride press day at the first Loretta’s. I was super pumped to ride and break in the race bike, and I hadn’t felt that feeling in a year.”

Marvin is second in points, surprising even himself. He’s not back to full fitness yet, and his 4-5-8-2 moto finishes aren’t quite back to his usual podium-in-nearly-every-moto standards.

“Leaving Loretta’s second in the championship, right now I can’t believe it,” he said. “It was a tough one missing the whole year, and my knee is still not perfect, but I’m feeling pretty good on the bike, and that’s the most important thing.”