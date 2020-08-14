The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team has announced Michael Mosiman will miss not only the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (on August 15), but the first three rounds of the championship.

While it the extent to Mosiman's injury has yet to be specified, it seems he's pretty banged up as the press release states Mosiman "continues to recover from complications suffered during a practice crash four weeks ago."

The team announced during the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn Ranch last week that Stilez Robertson will make his pro debut this weekend. The press release from Husqvarna states Robertson will compete at the first three rounds as "Mosiman’s condition is further re-evaluated." Robertson, the 2020 AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award recipient, won both the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes and will lineup as #117 this weekend on a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 250.

At the conclusion of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship last week, Robertson told our Jason Weigandt he would be for sure racing the first three rounds but hoped to race more.

"I’m only doing the first three for sure. I’m doing Loretta’s, Washougal, and Ironman. We’ll go from there. Hopefully I can do all of them because it’s a good learning year for me, obviously it’s a weird year [with the schedule] that we’re in and hopefully I can just learn and build off of that."

With the news of Mosiman's injury now announced, Robertson's quote is straightforward.

“It’s unfortunate that Michael has to sit out for at least the first three rounds, as he was riding very well prior to his practice crash," said Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stephen Westfall in the press release. "We will re-evaluate the situation in a couple weeks but in the meantime, Stilez will get a chance at showcasing his skills against the top 250 riders in the nation. We’re really looking forward to having the team back at the races.”