Okay, good news. So, can you explain how this rider-only event will work?

Okay, just to give a few details, campgrounds are open in Michigan, you can have up to eight people in your campsite, and there are no restrictions. So, that’s happening. But, if you’re planning an event, you can’t have spectators. So, we are having a participation-driven event. If you register for an amateur event, and there are three days to choose from, if you register, we send you a code, you can buy a campsite if you want to camp, and up to eight tickets. If you don’t want to camp, that’s okay, but you do have to participate as a racer to get tickets. Now, we have had people ask us if they’re allowed to leave their campsite when the pro races and going so they can watch. Absolutely, you’re allowed to walk around and watch.

That’s the only way to get tickets? You can’t just drive up to the race and watch?

Correct. You have to buy things in advance.

And you have to be connected to a racer? You can’t just buy a ticket in advance?

Right. Racing is a bit unpredictable, you never know if someone that said they would come with you decided not to come, or maybe someone decides to come with you at the last second. We send you a one-time use code with that, so if your group changes we will try to work with you at the track if you need to change something in your group. If you come in and you don’t have anyone in the group that has set up anything in advance, you’re not getting in. If you’re with a racer who has pre entered, and maybe that racer bought six tickets, and you need to get one more, that’s okay, because the limit is eight. But, you have to pre-enter first to start the process.

What’s the racing schedule?

We have a Thursday practice day, then amateur racing on Saturday and Sunday, with the pro races on Friday and Monday. We’re running the full pro track for all the amateur races.