At the first round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne won his second 450 Class moto and by doing so, earned his first premier class overall win. Osborne’s 2-1 finishes bested his teammate Jason Anderson’s 1-6 as Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac’s 7-2 finishes earned him third overall.

Following the first round, all three joined the media for the first press conference of the championship, which was hosted by MX Sports Pro Racing’s Brandon Short via a Zoom conference call.

Racer X: Jason, great day for you. You once again were in that position to get that elusive first overall win. Stellar first moto, getting out front early and able to open that gap. Talk about just how that dynamic kind of played itself out and how that carried over into moto two and how that kind of unfolded. Everybody has been talking about how difficult this track was today, so kind of take us through your day and give us some insight into how it all happened.

Jason Anderson: First moto went really good. I got up front and I think just honestly a clear track. I think if anyone were to get up front like I was, I think that clear track would have helped them out and got them up there. To get to be able to take your own lines and figure it out while other guys are just getting cross-rutted battling and stuff like that. That was good for me. Second moto, I was in second behind Zach. I kind of started tightening up a little bit, so Eli went by me and I was going to try and learn from him but I kind of blew up a little bit. So with three laps to go I kind of ran into a lapper and lost third place and kind of just got train-rolled by all the other guys and ended up in the back. But at the end of the day, P2 for overall for the first day is not bad. I’m on the podium, so I’m stoked.

Zach, talk about your day. Congrats on the first win. You’ve been building a lot of momentum, it seems like, going from supercross carrying it right over into outdoors. Especially considering you came off an injury that really sidelined you for an extended period. How has this come about? Are you surprising yourself a little bit with the riding? Did you come into today feeling like this was your day? Take us through your day.

Zach Osborne: Honestly, I woke up a little bit on the wrong side of the bed! I was a little bit not in the mood for it this morning, but the track was really good when we went out. Right off the bat I kind of felt the flow and was able to get into the mindset pretty quick. For me, it was just an execution thing. I knew that I needed some good starts, which the first one was not great. I was around maybe tenth or so. Then the second one obviously with the holeshot was really, really good. It’s a great way to start. With this whole thing being a pretty fluid situation, we never know when the series is going to end and how everything goes, so I knew that it was important to strike early, and even if I didn’t win today take as many points as I could and try to build some momentum. So to get the win and take the red plate is really awesome.