Some of Vialle’s initial hesitation to label 2020 as a two-horse sprint could come from the strength of the F&H Kawasaki team. Two of their riders, Roan Van De Moosdijk and Mathys Boisrame (EMX250 Champions of the last two years) applied heavy podium pressure in Latvia and owned all three pole positions. The Dutchman (Van De Moosdijk) sprayed champagne three times (the only rider with a 100 percent podium record in Latvia) whereas Boisrame’s all-action approach proved costly on the final Sunday and he was 10th overall. Van de Moosdijk is the rider ‘a little bit further back’ and will need to find 56 points over Geerts to move up from his third spot in the standings but all the signs of promise are there.

Another noteworthy development in MX2 is the competitiveness of the Japanese machinery for race starts. The Yamahas and Kawasakis have been smoked by Austrian orange and white in the last three years as Pauls Jonass, Jorge Prado, and Vialle have laid waste in terms of holeshots. Now Geerts, Ben Watson, and the F&H runners are benefitting from some keen technical homework over the winter. The diminutive Vialle is still a livewire over the first metres from the gate but the contest is much closer.

3. What Now?

A raft of riders will be counting the damage from three races in one week at Kegums: Coldenhoff and his ribs, Paulin and his finger, Cairoli and his knee, Clement Desalle and his neck, Shaun Simpson and his back and MX2 Red Bull KTM rider Rene Hofer who broke his left shoulder at the second Grand Prix and his how likely to miss the rest of the season. And what will that season look like? Frustratingly for the teams—and even promoters Infront Motor Racing—it’s a hard question to answer. It seems as though that the Grand Prix of Turkey on September 6 could be postponed to 2021 and the series will take refuge in the relatively safe and open confines of Italy for a three-round rush of races either at the hard-pack course of Faenza or the sand of Ottobiano or Mantova. Another three fixtures would pull MXGP up to a total of eight. If the Spanish and Argentinian rounds cannot proceed (and these are two territories battling furiously with the numbers of COVID-19 cases and flare-ups) then the series might be able to count on three dates in Belgium and another visit to Italy to try and form a creditable number of races. The Lommel sand will weather any dramatic swing in the European climate but getting the paddock through government regulations to pitch up for another ten-day spree at the circuit could be more complicated than the fine exercise completed in Latvia.

MXGP has been gloriously jumbled in ‘operation restart’ and ambiguity remains—even for a 2021 outlook, until the equation of fan attendances at sporting events can somehow be worked out—but it was encouraging to see that the racing can be as engaging as ever.