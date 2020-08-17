Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 1 ( of 9) - Loretta Lynn's National I - Loretta Lynn's Ranch - Hurricane Mills, Tennessee
250 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|3 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|4 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|5 - 5
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|6 - 7
|HON CRF25OR
|7
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|9 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250F
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|10 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Mason Gonzales
|Fort Walten Beach, FL
|8 - 12
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|16 - 10
|KTM 250 SX-F
450 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|2 - 1
|HQV FC450
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|1 - 6
|HQV FC450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|7 - 2
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|4 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|3 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|8 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|13 - 3
|HON CRF45OR
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|9 - 11
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|12 - 9
|HQV FC450
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|50
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|42
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|42
|4
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|36
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|32
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|29
|7
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|27
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|24
|9
|Mason Gonzales
|Fort Walten Beach, FL
|22
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|16
450 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|47
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|40
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|36
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|34
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|34
|6
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|31
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|29
|8
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|28
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|22
|10
|Max Anstie
|21
fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 4 (of 20) - MXGP of Riga - Kegums, Latvia
MXGP
MXGP of Riga (Lat) - MX2August 12, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Mathys Boisrame
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Tom Vialle
|4 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|7 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Jed Beaton
|8 - 6
|Husqvarna
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|6 - 8
|Kawasaki
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|12 - 7
|Yamaha
|9
|Simon Laengenfelder
|9 - 12
|GasGas
|10
|Alvin Östlund
|13 - 10
|Honda
MXGP
MXGP of Riga (Lat) - MXGPAugust 12, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|1 - 4
|KTM
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|4 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|3 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Arminas Jasikonis
|8 - 1
|Husqvarna
|5
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 11
|Kawasaki
|6
|Clement Desalle
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki
|7
|Ivo Monticelli
|11 - 7
|GasGas
|8
|Arnaud Tonus
|9 - 10
|Yamaha
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|5 - 14
|Honda
|10
|Gautier Paulin
|13 - 8
|Yamaha
MXGP
MXGP of Riga (Lat) - EMX250August 12, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Thibault Benistant
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Meico Vettik
|3 - 6
|KTM
|3
|Isak Gifting
|12 - 2
|KTM
|4
|Hakon Fredriksen
|10 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Tim Edberg
|9 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Maximilian Spies
|6 - 9
|Husqvarna
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|14 - 4
|Husqvarna
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|4 - 14
|Husqvarna
|9
|Liam Everts
|7 - 11
|KTM
|10
|Tom Guyon
|2 - 39
|KTM
Round 5 (of 20) - MXGP of Kegums - Kegums, Latvia
MXGP
MXGP of Kegums (Lat) - MX2August 16, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|4 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Ben Watson
|3 - 5
|Yamaha
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|6 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|5 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Jed Beaton
|11 - 6
|Husqvarna
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|10 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Alvin Östlund
|8 - 10
|Honda
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|15 - 9
|Kawasaki
MXGP
MXGP of Kegums (Lat) - MXGPAugust 16, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|4 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Arminas Jasikonis
|2 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jorge Prado
|3 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|9 - 2
|KTM
|5
|Romain Febvre
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|7 - 6
|GasGas
|7
|Gautier Paulin
|6 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 26
|Honda
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|10 - 10
|Honda
|10
|Mitchell Evans
|12 - 9
|Honda
MXGP
MXGP of Kegums (Lat) - EMX250August 16, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Thibault Benistant
|1 - 3
|Yamaha
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|4 - 1
|Husqvarna
|4
|Meico Vettik
|5 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Tim Edberg
|3 - 11
|Yamaha
|6
|Hakon Fredriksen
|6 - 8
|Yamaha
|7
|Liam Everts
|11 - 7
|KTM
|8
|Isak Gifting
|10 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Lion Florian
|7 - 14
|KTM
|10
|Joel Rizzi
|13 - 12
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|224
|2
|Jago Geerts
|205
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|168
|4
|Jed Beaton
|148
|5
|Ben Watson
|147
|6
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|140
|7
|Mathys Boisrame
|118
|8
|Conrad Mewse
|99
|9
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|88
|10
|Alvin Östlund
|82
MXGP
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|213
|2
|Tim Gajser
|167
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|163
|4
|Arminas Jasikonis
|163
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|146
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|134
|7
|Clement Desalle
|131
|8
|Gautier Paulin
|129
|9
|Jorge Prado
|120
|10
|Romain Febvre
|104
EMX250
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Thibault Benistant
|221
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|177
|3
|Isak Gifting
|168
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|157
|5
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|127
|6
|Tim Edberg
|124
|7
|Meico Vettik
|99
|8
|Liam Everts
|97
|9
|Hakon Fredriksen
|85
|10
|Tom Guyon
|83
WMX
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|85
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|80
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|78
|5
|Lynn Valk
|66
|6
|Line Dam
|54
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|50
|8
|Mathilde Martinez
|39
|9
|Anne Borchers
|39
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|36
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
Round 3 - Walton Raceway 2 - Walton, Ontario
450 Pro
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|1-2
|47
|2nd
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|4-1
|43
|3rd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|2-3
|42
|4th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|35
|5th
|Keylan Meston
|Husqvarna
|7-4
|30
|6th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|5-7
|34
|7th
|Bobby Piazza
|KTM
|8-6
|27
|8th
|Sam Gaynor
|Yamaha
|6-8
|28
|9th
|Liam O'Farrell
|KTM
|9-10
|23
|10th
|Parker Eales
|Honda
|11-9
|22
250 Pro
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Tanner Ward
|Honda
|1-3
|45
|2nd
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|2-2
|44
|3rd
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|8-1
|38
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|4-5
|34
|5th
|Jeremy McKie
|KTM
|3-8
|33
|6th
|Ryder McNabb
|Honda
|9-4
|30
|7th
|Tyler Gibbs
|Yamaha
|5-10
|27
|8th
|Hayden Halstead
|Yamaha
|10-7
|25
|9th
|Jamie Powell
|Yamaha
|7-12
|23
|10th
|Tyler Shewchyk
|Yamaha
|11-13
|18
Championship Standings
450 Pro Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|193
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|171
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|153
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|145
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|138
|6th
|Sam Gaynor
|Yamaha
|111
|7th
|Bobby Piazza
|KTM
|101
|8th
|Liam O'Farrell
|KTM
|98
|9th
|Keylan Meston
|Husqvarna
|97
|10th
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|92
250 Pro Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|191
|2nd
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|169
|3rd
|Tanner Ward
|Honda
|157
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|152
|5th
|Hayden Halstead
|Yamaha
|108
|6th
|Ryan Surratt
|Kawasaki
|108
|7th
|Jeremy McKie
|KTM
|107
|8th
|Ryder McNabb
|Honda
|90
|9th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|68
|10th
|Daniel Elmore
|Yamaha
|62
Other Championship Standings
KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 3
Pro Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|170
|2nd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|149
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|124
|4th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|103
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|95
GNCC RACING
Through Round 8 (of 13)
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|235
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|193
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|127
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|122
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|111
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|107
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|85
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|82
|9
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|81
|10
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|70
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|203
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|194
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|191
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|138
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|122
|6
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|107
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|90
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|89
|9
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|79
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|75
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|206
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|181
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|166
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|149
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|135
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|112
|7
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|85
|8
|Benjamin R Wright
|Gillett, PA
|79
|9
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC
|72
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|66
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|230
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|3
|Rachael Archer
|174
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|139
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|113
|6
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|103
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|98
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|87
|9
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|76
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|66
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|97
|2nd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|85
|3rd
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|84
|4th
|Steward Baylor
|Kawasaki
|66
|5th
|Thorn Devlin
|Beta
|56
aMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 2 (of 18)
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
|Pos
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|50
|2
|40
|3
|32
|4
|30
|5
|27
|6
|27
|7
|24
|8
|20
|9
|18
|10
|17
|11
|16
|12
|15
|13
|12
|14
|10
|15
|9
|16
|9
|17
|6
|18
|2
AFT Singles
|Pos
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|36
|2
|35
|3
|32
|4
|30
|5
|27
|6
|25
|7
|23
|8
|22
|9
|18
|10
|18
|11
|17
|12
|15
|13
|14
|14
|13
|15
|12
|16
|8
|17
|7
|18
|6
|19
|4
AFT Production Twins
|Pos
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|42
|2
|40
|3
|33
|4
|32
|5
|29
|6
|26
|7
|23
|8
|23
|9
|20
|10
|19
|11
|17
|12
|11
|13
|7
|14
|6
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|Mike Alessi
|Moto Fite Klub
|Three Rider Main Event
|Jared Mees
|Flattrack Fite Klub
|Main Event
|Tyler Bereman
|FMX Fite Klub
|Overall Winner
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|Stilez Robertson
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles