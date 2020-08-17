Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 17, 2020 6:30am

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 1 ( of 9) - Loretta Lynn's National I - Loretta Lynn's Ranch - Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

250 Class

Motocross

Loretta Lynn's (National) - 250

August 15, 2020
Loretta Lynn Ranch
Hurricane Mills, TN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States3 - 2 Husqvarna FC 250
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States2 - 3 Honda CRF250R
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States4 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States5 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z250
6Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia6 - 7 HON CRF25OR
7Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States9 - 6 Kawasaki KX250F
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States10 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
9Mason Gonzales Fort Walten Beach, FL United States8 - 12 Yamaha YZ250F
10Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States16 - 10 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

450 Class

Motocross

Loretta Lynn's (National) - 450

August 15, 2020
Loretta Lynn Ranch
Hurricane Mills, TN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States2 - 1 HQV FC450
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States1 - 6 HQV FC450
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States7 - 2 Kawasaki KX450
4Marvin Musquin La Reole France4 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States3 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
6Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA United States8 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States5 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
8Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States13 - 3 HON CRF45OR
9Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States9 - 11 Suzuki RM-Z450
10Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom12 - 9 HQV FC450
Full Results

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France50
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States42
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States42
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States36
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States32
6Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia29
7Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States27
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States24
9Mason Gonzales Fort Walten Beach, FL United States22
10Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States16
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States47
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States40
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States36
4Marvin Musquin La Reole France34
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States34
6Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA United States31
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States29
8Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States28
9Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States22
10Max Anstie United Kingdom21
Full Standings

fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 4 (of 20) - MXGP of Riga - Kegums, Latvia

MXGP

MXGP of Riga (Lat) - MX2

August 12, 2020
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Belgium1 - 1 Yamaha
2Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands2 - 2 Kawasaki
3Mathys Boisrame France3 - 3 Kawasaki
4Tom Vialle France4 - 4 KTM
5Maxime Renaux France7 - 5 Yamaha
6Jed Beaton Australia8 - 6 Husqvarna
7Mikkel Haarup Denmark6 - 8 Kawasaki
8Ruben Fernandez Spain12 - 7 Yamaha
9Simon Laengenfelder Germany9 - 12 GasGas
10Alvin Östlund Sweden13 - 10 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Riga (Lat) - MXGP

August 12, 2020
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Antonio Cairoli Italy1 - 4 KTM
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland4 - 2 Yamaha
3Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands3 - 3 KTM
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania8 - 1 Husqvarna
5Romain Febvre France2 - 11 Kawasaki
6Clement Desalle Belgium6 - 6 Kawasaki
7Ivo Monticelli Italy11 - 7 GasGas
8Arnaud Tonus Switzerland9 - 10 Yamaha
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium5 - 14 Honda
10Gautier Paulin France13 - 8 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Riga (Lat) - EMX250

August 12, 2020
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Thibault Benistant France1 - 1 Yamaha
2Meico Vettik Estonia3 - 6 KTM
3Isak Gifting Sweden12 - 2 KTM
4Hakon Fredriksen Norway10 - 3 Yamaha
5Tim Edberg Sweden9 - 5 Yamaha
6Maximilian Spies Germany6 - 9 Husqvarna
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands14 - 4 Husqvarna
8Mattia Guadagnini Italy4 - 14 Husqvarna
9Liam Everts Belgium7 - 11 KTM
10Tom Guyon France2 - 39 KTM
Full Results

Round 5 (of 20) - MXGP of Kegums - Kegums, Latvia

MXGP

MXGP of Kegums (Lat) - MX2

August 16, 2020
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Belgium2 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle France1 - 2 KTM
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands4 - 3 Kawasaki
4Ben Watson United Kingdom3 - 5 Yamaha
5Maxime Renaux France6 - 4 Yamaha
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom5 - 7 KTM
7Jed Beaton Australia11 - 6 Husqvarna
8Ruben Fernandez Spain10 - 8 Yamaha
9Alvin Östlund Sweden8 - 10 Honda
10Mathys Boisrame France15 - 9 Kawasaki
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Kegums (Lat) - MXGP

August 16, 2020
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands4 - 1 KTM
2Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania2 - 3 Husqvarna
3Jorge Prado Spain3 - 4 KTM
4Antonio Cairoli Italy9 - 2 KTM
5Romain Febvre France5 - 5 Kawasaki
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands7 - 6 GasGas
7Gautier Paulin France6 - 8 Yamaha
8Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 26 Honda
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium10 - 10 Honda
10Mitchell Evans Australia12 - 9 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Kegums (Lat) - EMX250

August 16, 2020
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Thibault Benistant France1 - 3 Yamaha
2Kay De Wolf Netherlands2 - 2 Husqvarna
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy4 - 1 Husqvarna
4Meico Vettik Estonia5 - 4 KTM
5Tim Edberg Sweden3 - 11 Yamaha
6Hakon Fredriksen Norway6 - 8 Yamaha
7Liam Everts Belgium11 - 7 KTM
8Isak Gifting Sweden10 - 9 KTM
9Lion Florian Germany7 - 14 KTM
10Joel Rizzi United Kingdom13 - 12 Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

MX2 

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France224
2Jago Geerts Belgium205
3Maxime Renaux France168
4Jed Beaton Australia148
5Ben Watson United Kingdom147
6Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands140
7Mathys Boisrame France118
8Conrad Mewse United Kingdom99
9Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark88
10Alvin Östlund Sweden82
Full Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands213
2Tim Gajser Slovenia167
3Antonio Cairoli Italy163
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania163
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands146
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland134
7Clement Desalle Belgium131
8Gautier Paulin France129
9Jorge Prado Spain120
10Romain Febvre France104
Full Standings

EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Thibault Benistant France221
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy177
3Isak Gifting Sweden168
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands157
5Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia127
6Tim Edberg Sweden124
7Meico Vettik Estonia99
8Liam Everts Belgium97
9Hakon Fredriksen Norway85
10Tom Guyon France83
Full Standings

WMX

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Courtney Duncan New Zealand90
2Larissa Papenmeier Germany85
3Kiara Fontanesi Italy80
4Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands78
5Lynn Valk Netherlands66
6Line Dam Denmark54
7Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands50
8Mathilde Martinez France39
9Anne Borchers Germany39
10Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia36
Full Standings

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

Round 3 - Walton Raceway 2 - Walton, Ontario

450 Pro

PositionRiderMachineMoto FinishesPoints
1stPhil NicolettiYamaha1-247
2ndDylan WrightHonda4-143
3rdShawn MaffenbeierYamaha2-342
4thMatt GoerkeKawasaki3-535
5thKeylan Meston Husqvarna7-430
6thTyler MedagliaKawasaki5-734
7thBobby PiazzaKTM8-627
8thSam GaynorYamaha6-828
9thLiam O'FarrellKTM9-1023
10thParker EalesHonda11-922

250 Pro

PositionRiderMachineMoto FinishesPoints
1stTanner WardHonda1-345
2ndJess PettisKTM2-244
3rdMarshal WeltinKawasaki8-138
4thMarco CannellaYamaha4-534
5thJeremy McKieKTM3-833
6thRyder McNabbHonda9-430
7thTyler GibbsYamaha5-1027
8thHayden HalsteadYamaha10-725
9thJamie PowellYamaha7-1223
10thTyler ShewchykYamaha11-1318

Championship Standings

450 Pro Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda193
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha171
3rdMatt GoerkeKawasaki153
4thTyler MedagliaKawasaki145
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha138
6thSam GaynorYamaha111
7thBobby PiazzaKTM101
8thLiam O'FarrellKTM98
9thKeylan Meston Husqvarna97
10thJosh CartwrightKawasaki92

250 Pro Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stJess PettisKTM191
2ndMarshal WeltinKawasaki169
3rdTanner WardHonda157
4thMarco CannellaYamaha152
5thHayden HalsteadYamaha108
6thRyan SurrattKawasaki108
7thJeremy McKieKTM107
8thRyder McNabbHonda90
9thQuinn AmyotteKTM68
10thDaniel ElmoreYamaha62

Other Championship Standings

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 3

Pro Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM170
2ndJosh StrangKawasaki149
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha124
4thJordan AshburnKawasaki103
5thLiam DraperKTM95

GNCC RACING

Through Round 8 (of 13)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States235
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia193
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States127
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States122
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States111
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States107
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States82
9Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States81
10Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand70
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States203
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States194
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States191
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States138
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand122
6Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States107
7Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States90
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States89
9Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States79
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States75
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States206
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States181
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States166
4Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States149
5Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States135
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States112
7Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States85
8Benjamin R Wright Gillett, PA United States79
9Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States72
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States66
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States230
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
3Rachael Archer New Zealand174
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States139
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States113
6Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States103
7Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States98
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States87
9Alli Phillips Laurens, SC United States76
10Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States66
Full Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorSherco97
2ndJosh TothKTM85
3rdBen KelleyKTM84
4thSteward BaylorKawasaki66
5thThorn DevlinBeta56

aMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 2 (of 18)

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

PosRider(s)Points
1Jared Mees50
2Briar Bauman40
3Sammy Halbert32
4Brandon Robinson30
5Bronson Bauman27
6Brandon Price27
7Davis Fisher24
8Dalton Gauthier20
9JD Beach18
10Jarod Vanderkooi17
11Robert Pearson16
12Bryan Smith15
13Jeffrey Carver Jr.12
14Dan Bromley10
15Andrew Luker9
16Kolby Carlile9
17Jay Maloney6
18Larry Pegram2

AFT Singles

PosRider(s)Points
1Max Whale36
2Chad Cose35
3Michael Rush32
4Shayna Texter30
5Brandon Kitchen27
6Dallas Daniels25
7Henry Wiles23
8Tanner Dean22
9James Ott18
10Trent Lowe18
11Morgen Mischler17
12Cameron Smith15
13Jesse Janisch14
14Ryan Wells13
15Trevor Brunner12
16Aidan RoosEvans8
17Cole Zabala7
18Justin Jones6
19Kevin Stollings4

AFT Production Twins

PosRider(s)Points
1Cory Texter42
2James Rispoli40
3Ryan Varnes33
4Danny Eslick32
5Ben Lowe29
6Morgen Mischler26
7Cody Johncox23
8Jeremiah Duffy23
9Nick Armstrong20
10Mitch Harvat19
11Scott Barrett17
12Brock Schwarzenbacher11
13Jimmy McAllister7
14Chad Cose6

WORCS

Through Round 2

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli TomacMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
Jared MeesFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Tyler BeremanFMX Fite KlubOverall Winner
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
Stilez RobertsonLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn'sNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

