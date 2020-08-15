It's smaller and flatter than a regular Lucas Oil Pro Motocross track, but it's definitely not easy. The Loretta Lynn's debut for the pros was packed with action, and it seems that much better because we're finally racing again in 2020!

Jason Weigandt breaks it down and even gets in a word with track builder Jeff Russell for some analysis. He's also VERY excited that the Weege Show is presented by Honda. Honda! Big time! Now watch it.