TGI Freeday: Win A Factory Effex Bar Pad and Tie Downs

August 17, 2020 9:30am
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Factory Effex:

Factory Effex Premium Bar Pad

-Available in three different options:
-Molded high density closed cell foam
-Scratch-resistant, screen printed cover
-Velcro closures on the cover
-Official Licensed Product
-Retail $19.95

Factory Effex 1.5” Tie Downs

-Built-in soft ties
-Soft-coated upper hook protect the finish on bike
-Heavy-duty spring loaded carabiner bottom hook
-Over-sized air-craft grade 1.5” wide nylon straps
-Heavy-duty nonslip cam-lock buckles
-Sublimated design/graphics
-Official licensed product
-Retails $39.95 per set

  • Factory Effex Premium Bar Pad Factory Effex
  • Factory Effex 1.5” Tie Downs Factory Effex
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

