With the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro AMA Motocross Championship just days away from kicking off at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, we wanted to take one last look back at some of the best races you may have forgotten from the 2019 campaign. In a season eventually won by Adam Cianciarulo in the 250 class and Eli Tomac in the 450 class, there was no shortage of close racing week in and week out.

Of the 48 motos ran in 2019, we’ve pulled 10 of the best to relive what happened. Whether it was the titanic battle between Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Marvin Musquin at the Ironman finale or Dylan Ferrandis and Adam Cianciarulo battling to the bitter end at Washougal, there were plenty of great moments that cannot be forgotten. Here’s the top 10 motos from 2019.

10. Lawrence Meets America

In the second 250 class moto at the Pala National at Fox Raceway at Pala, Australia’s Hunter Lawrence made it known that he was here to be a player in America. After early championship leader Cianciarulo disposed of race-leader Shane McElrath, it appeared AC might check out to another victory. But Lawrence had other ideas as the GEICO Honda rider reeled in Cianciarulo and the battle commenced.

Lawrence would momentarily take over the lead before falling with just a few minutes left in the race. The crash would hand Cianciarulo the lead once again and he would not relinquish it. But the determined ride from the Aussie was his first big splash in the USA in what would become a successful summer for the #196.