It’s finally here! The 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has arrived, and I could not be more excited. With COVID-19 putting literally every aspect of American life in jeopardy, I applaud everyone involved for pulling together to make this a reality. Is it going to be the normal series we are used to? No. Is it going to be awesome given the circumstances? I think so! We are going to have all of the stars lining up (sans Ken Roczen) for a nine-round fight. Not only that, we are headed to Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch for the opening round, a first for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track will be a hot topic on Saturday. The Loretta Lynn’s track has always had amateur racing as its priority. The track needs to suit children as young as four years old all the way to Vet riders in their 60s. That necessity tends to steer it away from a layout and level of difficulty that professional riders are expecting. That’s going to be something to watch on Saturday. Does the track crew find a way to ramp up the technical level as the pros move in? The lack of elevation, small-ish overall footprint, and tighter confines are all going to be challenging but hopefully the riders understand that while not perfect, the track is a suitable solution.

The Loretta Lynn’s track is marked by endless switchbacks and deep ruts. Those characteristics will be highlighted by the high level of rider and machine hitting the track on Saturday. An upside will be the additional prep time, though. Instead of an endless onslaught of laps during the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship, the track crew will have time to run the tractor disc through sections and bring them back to perfection. That extra prep time could prove crucial to keeping riders and teams happy. When Loretta’s is prepped, it’s absolutely awesome. That singular factor could be the most important. The small footprint means that track prep can be accomplished very quickly. The track could almost be brought back to brand new for each moto, even in small timeframe windows. After a week of practice, the track crew will be on their game come Saturday.