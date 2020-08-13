450 Class

Max Anstie – ANKLE | IN

Comment: Anstie missed supercross with an Achilles Tendon injury but is will make his debut with the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team this weekend.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | IN

Comment: Bogle will line up to race for the first time since sustaining a big concussion at the Glendale Supercross in January.

Adam Cianciarulo – BACK | IN

Comment: Cianciarulo sustained fractures in his back when he crashed and was run over at Salt Lake City 1 Supercross. He will be ready to go for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Jeremy Hand announced he will be out for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after a fractured scaphoid was deemed to require surgery.