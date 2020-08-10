Results Archive
Colt Nichols: "Pushed the Limits after Surgery”

August 10, 2020
Colt Nichols:

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols took to Instagram this afternoon to provide an update on his injury suffered at the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. At the Salt Lake City 7 Supercross, Nichols and GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton made contact with one another in the 250SX East Region heat race, which resulted in Nichols breaking his hand.

At the end of June, Nichols underwent surgery on his hand and began his recovery process. But in the Instagram post today, Nichols said he “pushed the limits after surgery.”

Nichols’ return to racing has yet to be determined but he did end the post by saying he is “doing everything I can to heal it up so I can get back to what I love.”

“Been pretty quiet on here lately but thought I would give everybody an update on my injury from Utah. Had surgery to fix the broken bone in my hand and started doing everything I could to make the first round of outdoors. I pushed the limits after surgery to try and get strength and healing to the bone but it just wasn’t quite enough. After visiting the doctor last week I still didn’t have enough bone growth to feel comfortable riding or lining up to race, it was pretty risky if I did so. Had to reevaluate and change the goal but I’m doing everything I can to heal it up so I can get back to what I love. Going to try and be more active on here in the meantime, #loveyours”

With Ty Masterpool (currently sidelined with a broken leg suffered in June) aiming for a return in September and Jarrett Frye (who hopes to make his pro debut this fall) recently returning to riding after suffering a torn ACL earlier this spring, Nichols is the third Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider that will be sidelined for the opening round of the championship.

