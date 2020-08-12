On Saturday morning and some 4,901 miles away from Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and all the comings and goings and non-stop racing that has been going on at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross Championship, 24-year-old American Thomas Covington sat alone in his hotel room in the town of Riga, Latvia. The capital of Latvia and home to the 627,487 inhabitants who hold station on the Gulf of Riga, a mere 50 kilometers away from the town and Covington’s high-rise hotel room exists the hamlet of Kegums and the sprawling hard sand circuit known as Motocenter “Zelta Zirgs.” Site of Sunday’s MXGP of Latvia and the long awaited spooling up of the 2020 Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme Motocross World Championship, it is here that the Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha team rider will roll out on to the 1,780 meter hard sand circuit atop his Yamaha YZ450F to take on Jeffrey Herlings (KTM), Tim Gajser (Honda), Antonio Cairoli (KTM), Gautier Paulin (Yamaha), Romain Febvre (Kawasaki), and many other feared world class motocross racers.

Ultimately, the MXGP restart would prove a tough one for the American, who finished 29th overall. Covington’s been on a roller coaster ride for his career through the last few years, including an ill-fated stop in America. He’s returned to Europe, but is aged out of the MX2 class, leading him to his first full season on a 450. Then the whole global pandemic thing put all racing on hold. We reached Covington just before the resumption of the MXGP season.

“Riga, where I’m at right now, is a pretty cool town,” pointed out Covington on Saturday morning, pausing for a moment to ask this writer how things were going back in Tennessee and at Loretta Lynn’s, an event in which he won national championships in the 51cc (4-6) Stock, 85cc (9-11) Stock, and 250 B Modified divisions on his way to becoming a full-on factory rider. “It’s not a bad place to be for 10 days. It could be a lot worse, for sure. It’s like it always is with traveling around and doing the GPs and seeing all the familiar faces. I think a lot of guys are actually camping out at the track in motorhomes for this race, so I’ll see all of them tomorrow.