With the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's underway, we’re going to provide you a written recap highlight the best action from each day’s motos. Here’s what we learned on Friday's racing at the Ranch.

Rivalry Building

Jett Reynolds used to own his classes at Loretta’s, but when he missed the 2018 event with injury Nate Thrasher took control with a dominant week. Both riders missed the 2019 event with injury, but in 2020 a championship duel has developed between them in Schoolboy 2. Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Nick Romano found himself drop out of contention in heartbreaking fashion when he led the second moto early only to have problems and ride off the track with a DNF. Thrasher took the lead and took off for the moto win. Reynolds had won the first moto, but suffered a huge crash in his 250 B moto and was pretty beat up here. He held on for second.

“I went over the bars, hurt my lower back, rung my bell a little bit. I wanted to win the race because I’m in this championship,” said Reynolds, of Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki. “Man that was the longest race I’ve ever run.”

As for Thrasher, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rider has caught fire. His early motos were mired with bad gate picks (drawn at random here at Loretta’s) but he’s found his groove now. The Thrasher/Reynolds championship showdown now looms on Saturday afternoon.