HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn.—Another day is in the books at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship and as the motos continue to unfold, the championship picture across all 36 classes is beginning to take shape. As both the heat and humidity at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch continues to climb with each passing day, the challenge of winning will become increasingly difficult. That is poised to potentially work in the favor of a large contingent of riders who currently sit atop the overall classification.

Thus far, exactly half of the total classes have seen just one rider stand atop the podium after two motos, providing a critical advantage to the following competitors across 18 divisions:

Levi Kitchen | 250 B Limited & 450 B Limited

Cameron Horver | 450 C

Dakota Bender| 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited

Maximus Vohland | 125cc (12-17) B/C & Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

Garrett Alumbaugh | 125 C

Jordan Jarvis | Women

Katie Benson| Girls (11-16)

Kris Keefer | Senior (40+)

Ryder Difrancesco | Supermini 2 (13-16)

Haiden Deegan| Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) & Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)

Darren Pine| 85cc (7-9) Limited

Luke Fauser | 85cc (10-12) Limited

Seth Dennis| 65cc (10-11) Limited

Anderson Waldele | 51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited

Kade Nightingale | Mini-E (4-6) Jr.

For Kitchen, Vohland, and Deegan, the 2020 event has gotten off to a perfect start. All three riders will enter Friday’s races with an undefeated 4-0 record, winning every single moto they’ve entered thus far. Similar momentum is building for Difrancesco and Dennis, who are both 3-0 to start the week.

Open Pro Sport

The headline class on Thursday was Open Pro Sport, in which Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Roberston was looking to back up his first moto win with another stellar performance. While Robertson was once again fast and had a shot at victory, he was bested by Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team rider Mason Gonzales.

All week long Gonzales has had his starts dialed in, grabbing a pair of Stacyc Holeshots over the first two days of racing. On Thursday he did it again, earning his third holeshot of the week to jump out to the early lead ahead of BarX/Chaparral/Suzuki’s Preston Kilroy and KTM rider Jyire Mitchell. Robertson completed the opening lap in sixth and immediately went to work on trying to track down the lead.

Gonzales didn’t flinch under persistent pressure from Kilroy, and he slowly started to inch away. Meanwhile, Robertson made quick work of his charge into the top three and found himself on the rear fender of Kilroy for second just past the halfway point. After making the pass, Robertson dropped the pace to try and catch Gonzales. Just about a second separated the pair in the closing laps, and Robertson was consistently the faster rider, but Gonzales navigated through lapped riders with ease and kept his challenger at bay to bring home his first moto win of the week. Robertson was a close second, while Kilroy went unchallenged for third.

With two motos down and one remaining, Gonzales and Robertson sit tied atop the overall classification, setting the stage for an epic showdown on Saturday afternoon to see who prevails with the AMA National Championship.

Open Pro Sport Moto 2 Results

Mason Gonzales, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Yamaha

Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna

Preston Kilroy, Afton, Wyo., Suzuki

Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki

Jyire Mitchell, Bermuda, KTM