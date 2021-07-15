The history of Loretta Lynn’s is filled with names familiar to American motocross fans. As we chronicled in one of our earlier Loretta Lynn’s stories, the first big name to emerge from this race was Ron Lechien. Among the more recent ones to emerge are almost every 250cc title contender in the current Lucas Oil Pro Motocross standings. In fact, out of the current top ten going into this weekend’s Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota, the only rider in the top ten to have not raced at the Ranch as a kid is Team Honda’s Hunter Lawrence, as he hails from Australia and then moved to Europe before turning pro. Even his little brother Jett—the current points leader—came to America before turning pro and, as a result, he is a Loretta Lynn’s graduate, as is Japan’s Jo Shimoda, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider, who is currently fifth in the rankings. All of the rest—New York’s Justin Cooper, Florida’s RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll, Oklahoma’s Colt Nichols, Minnesota’s Jeremy Martin, Utah’s Garrett Marchbanks, and Missouri’s Austin Forkner—have their names in the Loretta Lynn’s Vault many, many times.

The same can be said for the 450 guys, with the glaring exception of current points leader Dylan Ferrandis of the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, who is French and was racing the Grand Prix circuit of Europe as a pro before emigrating to the U.S. But other foreign talents like Germany’s Ken Roczen, Scotland’s Dean Wilson and Great Britain’s Max Anstie did come here to the States as kids to race and found themselves down on the Loretta Lynn’s starting gate with their current U.S.-born competitors like Ohio’s Aaron Plessinger, New York’s Justin Barcia, Illinois’ Chase Sexton, North Carolina’s Cooper Webb, Florida’s Adam Cianciarulo, and more.