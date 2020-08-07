Preview Of The Preview (Matthes)

Next Friday we'll be coming to you from Nashville where I'll be staying for the FIRST ROUND OF THE LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP! Which is obviously exciting (I mean, I put it all caps) and can't wait to see some actual racing. As I said on our Zoom MX preview shows, the first round at Loretta's might be a bit of an outlier because I just don't have high hopes for the track, especially after watching some of the amateur action this week. it's tight, it's small, it's very start-dependent but hey, in these days, I'll take it you know? I just don't know what we can take away from the opening round is all. Round two in Washougal might be more of a guide to what we're going to see this summer.

Two guys that I don't think I spent enough time on in those Zoom preview videos (I blame Weege BTW) was Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton, both 450 Class rookies. Sure, we touched on them but the more I think about it, I think both kids can possibly get into that top tier of riders (in my eyes anyways) of Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Zach Osborne, and Ken Roczen. Maybe not every week but I just don't think I touched on them enough on the shows. AC's the defending 250 Class champion and fast as sh*t pretty much every time he gets on the bike. Yeah, he'll make some mistakes here and there but he's going to have as much speed, if not more, than all those riders I just listed. Sexton will be that consistent guy that's not going to wow you but he will be solid in every area. I don't know, I just wanted to mention those two dudes.

Here's some other news and notes:

-Speaking of AC, I don't know if I put this here in this space but I know I tweeted it a while ago. Adam has re-signed with the Monster Energy Kawasaki guys for another two years. He had been riding under a one year deal (with pretty low base salary if my sources are right) and he had bet on himself performing in 2020 to get a multi-year deal with the green guys. And although he missed some SX with injuries, I'd say he played it pretty well so a new two year deal with take him through 2021 and 2022 on the only color he's ever ridden.

-Hearing the Dylan Ferrandis to Gas Gas thing isn't going to happen and he has signed with Yamaha for the 450 team. As I wrote about last week, whether Yamaha's 450 effort stays in-house or not isn't clear after a couple of long-term guys there got fired but whether it's in Cypress or Star Yamaha, I think Ferrandis will be blue in 2021 and maybe beyond.

-I see you people on my social talking about my hype for Zach Osborne for this summer. As in, you're not believers. That's okay, I get it. Just wait. Wacko is going to be a real factor all summer long for wins and podiums. Not saying he's beating that ET guy but he'll be there. Or I'll eat my hat. That was weird to say but sportswriters in the ‘70s said it all the time.