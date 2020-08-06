Racer X Films: 2020 Kawasaki KX450 Garage Build
Trent Lopez is the digital sales associate here at Racer X, and when he’s not working, you can find him at the local motocross track ripping laps. Not all Garage Builds are the same—they’re part of each individual’s riding style, taste, pocketbook size, etc. For Trent’s 2020 Kawasaki KX450, he was looking to heavily customize the green machine, but rather than add a bunch of performance hop-up parts he felt he didn’t need, he wanted to personalize it to stand out at the track. From the looks of this build, he succeeded.
Build: Bobby Dawson / Pro Circuit / Trent Lopez
Video/Photos: Kellen Brauer
Parts List:
Dunlop
MX33 Tires Front (80/100-21) and Rear (120/80-19)
Ride Engineering
22mm Offset Triple Clamps, Performance Link, Axle Blocks, Master Cylinder Caps, Billet Brake Clevis, Engine Plugs
ride-engineering.com
Pro Circuit
Radiator Cap, Hose System, Ti-6 Full Race Exhaust
procircuit.com
SDG USA
Custom Seat
sdg-innovations.com
Aluminart Anodizing
Powder Coated Frame and Swingarm, Sub Frame, Upper Fork Tube Coating, Anodized Fork Lugs, Master Cylinders, Rear Brake Lever, Brake Calipers
anopros.com
Dubya USA
Talon Hubs (Gold)
dubyausa.com
Hinson
Complete BTL Series Slipper Clutch Kit
hinsonracing.com
FCP Racing
Lower and Upper Engine Mounts
fcpracing.com
P3
Carbon Fiber Skid Plate, Gas Tank Cover
p3carbon.com
ASV
Brake and Clutch Levers
asvinventions.com
Maxima Racing Oils
Pro Plus 10W40
maximausa.com
RK Excel
A60 Rims, Chain
rkexcelamerica.com
FLO Motorsports
Jet Fuel Pegs
flomotorsports.com
Acerbis
Plastics, Carbon Fiber Chain Guide, Hand Guards
acerbisusa.com
Renthal
Fatbar36 Handlebars, Grips
renthal.com
Warp 9
Titanium Body Bolt Kit
warp9racing.com
Twin Air
Powerflow Kit
twinair.com
Galfer
Steel Braided Brake Lines, Sintered Brake Pads, Tsunami Wave Rotor Brake Disc
galferusa.com
Race Tech
Gold Valves and Total Revalve Suspension Front And Rear
racetech.com
Motocutz
Custom Graphics
motocutzmx.com
Dirt Tricks
Rear Chromatic 51-Tooth Sprocket, 13-Tooth Front Sprocket
dirttricks.com
VP Racing Fuels
VP Moto
vpracingfuels.com
