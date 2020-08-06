Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2020 Kawasaki KX450 Garage Build

August 6, 2020 1:45pm | by: , &

Trent Lopez is the digital sales associate here at Racer X, and when he’s not working, you can find him at the local motocross track ripping laps. Not all Garage Builds are the same—they’re part of each individual’s riding style, taste, pocketbook size, etc. For Trent’s 2020 Kawasaki KX450, he was looking to heavily customize the green machine, but rather than add a bunch of performance hop-up parts he felt he didn’t need, he wanted to personalize it to stand out at the track. From the looks of this build, he succeeded.

Build: Bobby Dawson / Pro Circuit / Trent Lopez

Video/Photos: Kellen Brauer

Interested in parts from this build? Shop Now.

Parts List:

Dunlop

MX33 Tires Front (80/100-21) and Rear (120/80-19)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Ride Engineering

22mm Offset Triple Clamps, Performance Link, Axle Blocks, Master Cylinder Caps, Billet Brake Clevis, Engine Plugs
ride-engineering.com

Pro Circuit

Radiator Cap, Hose System, Ti-6 Full Race Exhaust
procircuit.com

SDG USA

Custom Seat
sdg-innovations.com

Aluminart Anodizing

Powder Coated Frame and Swingarm, Sub Frame, Upper Fork Tube Coating, Anodized Fork Lugs, Master Cylinders, Rear Brake Lever, Brake Calipers
anopros.com

Dubya USA

Talon Hubs (Gold)
dubyausa.com

Hinson

Complete BTL Series Slipper Clutch Kit
hinsonracing.com

FCP Racing

Lower and Upper Engine Mounts
fcpracing.com

P3

Carbon Fiber Skid Plate, Gas Tank Cover
p3carbon.com

ASV

Brake and Clutch Levers
asvinventions.com

Maxima Racing Oils

Pro Plus 10W40
maximausa.com

RK Excel

A60 Rims, Chain
rkexcelamerica.com

FLO Motorsports

Jet Fuel Pegs
flomotorsports.com

Acerbis

Plastics, Carbon Fiber Chain Guide, Hand Guards
acerbisusa.com

Renthal

Fatbar36 Handlebars, Grips
renthal.com

Warp 9

Titanium Body Bolt Kit
warp9racing.com

Twin Air

Powerflow Kit
twinair.com

Galfer

Steel Braided Brake Lines, Sintered Brake Pads, Tsunami Wave Rotor Brake Disc
galferusa.com

Race Tech

Gold Valves and Total Revalve Suspension Front And Rear
racetech.com

Motocutz

Custom Graphics
motocutzmx.com

Dirt Tricks

Rear Chromatic 51-Tooth Sprocket, 13-Tooth Front Sprocket
dirttricks.com

VP Racing Fuels

VP Moto
vpracingfuels.com

  • IMG_5075-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5073-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5066-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5061-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5088-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5080-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5079-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5083-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5095-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5098-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5091-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5103-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5111-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5098-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5100-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5105-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5192-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5153-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5152-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5165-2 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5170-2 Kellen Brauer

