Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. It's a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you up to 25% off select Fox Gear; a Wrench Rabbit Complete Rebuild Kit; and a Rekluse Core Manual TorqDrive.

We also have a great deal on our Racer X Women's Mystery Box as well. Click the products below and order today!

Fox Racing Gear

Up to 25% off