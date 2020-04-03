Racerhead #14

Beyond that, as you already know, the whole motocross racing world has been parked by the spread of this virus. We are still waiting to hear when and where Monster Energy AMA Supercross will begin—Jason Weigandt will have more on that below. (He had a really interesting conversation with Feld Entertainment’s Dave Prater this week in between all of the I-will-announce-anything videos he’s been doing.) And our colleague in Europe Adam Wheeler was able to discuss MXGP’s situation with David Luongo of the InFront Moto Racing group (formerly Youthstream) to give us an idea as to when the 2020 FIM World Championships will begin again.

Supercross and MXGP were both up and running when the world came to a virtual standstill, whereas at MX Sports Pro Racing we had the luxury of time—the first race wasn’t supposed to happen until mid-May. That’s now been pushed back a full month to June 13. But what if the world is still not ready to get back to normal? That’s a question we’ve been asking one another with each passing day. We are already on Plan B, but there is a Plan C and even a Plan D if it comes down to it. What I do know is that no matter where we are in this worldwide health crisis, we will not be holding outdoor nationals before it’s safe for everyone to be out and about. I also know that even if the start of the series has to be pushed back again, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross will end no later than the second Saturday in September, even if some races are moved—there are now two free weekends in August due to the cancellation of the Summer Olympics—and even if we have to run less than the 11 rounds currently scheduled. As it is now, and where we hope it stays, we will finish on September 5 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. While we fully intend to deliver an 11-round Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, it’s obviously still a fluid situation. No matter, we will be finished in early September. This year is obviously going to be much different for every major sporting event, series, or league, and motocross and supercross are in this together.

Also, a tip of the visor to our friends at 100%, who are giving 20 percent of all web-sales proceeds to their team fundraising page, which supports immediate, “in-the-moment, on-the-ground needs from public health responders, at the local, state, national and international level.”

And Fox Moto has a very cool #GogglesForDocs campaign that they are running to help protect our incredible healthcare workers fighting this pandemic: