Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Raymond James Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

MORNING REPORT

It's a bright and sunny day here in Tampa, Florida for Monster Energy Supercross. But don't let the Florida address fool you. The last time Tampa appeared on the schedule in 2018, the riders were surprised that the track was hard packed, and the dirt here this year is the same. There's a long sand section and a sand turn, but this swing to the east won't begin with soft, rutted, tacky dirt like you would expect.

The big story is the kickoff of 250SX East. We know that every season starts with hype of #deepfield but this one seems exceptionally hot. So much talent, so many wildcards, it should definitely be interesting. Go here for a list of the teams and riders and here for some analysis of what to expect.

In the 450 class, Ken Roczen leads Eli Tomac by one point, but Cooper Webb is up to third, powered by last week's win. He's now nine down to Roczen in the championship. There are tons of other contenders, though.