MORNING REPORT
It's a bright and sunny day here in Tampa, Florida for Monster Energy Supercross. But don't let the Florida address fool you. The last time Tampa appeared on the schedule in 2018, the riders were surprised that the track was hard packed, and the dirt here this year is the same. There's a long sand section and a sand turn, but this swing to the east won't begin with soft, rutted, tacky dirt like you would expect.
The big story is the kickoff of 250SX East. We know that every season starts with hype of #deepfield but this one seems exceptionally hot. So much talent, so many wildcards, it should definitely be interesting. Go here for a list of the teams and riders and here for some analysis of what to expect.
In the 450 class, Ken Roczen leads Eli Tomac by one point, but Cooper Webb is up to third, powered by last week's win. He's now nine down to Roczen in the championship. There are tons of other contenders, though.
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|130
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|129
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|121
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|116
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|113
On just the second lap of untimed practice, TLD/Red Bull KTM rookie Brian Moreu crashed hard. It was ugly, and he had to be taken off the track in the Alpinestars Medic Mule. That might already be it for the night for him, as it was a hard crash. We'll get an update on him when possible.
First Timed Practices
There was somehow a first-turn crash when this practice began, as sand spills out over from the sand rollers and into the turn to make it slippery. Shane McElrath was one of the riders down, but it didn’t slow him for long, as he soon had his Yamaha up to second in times, and then later he logged a flyer to get into the top spot in the session.
“It’s tough to put it all together,” said McElrath. “For one, the sand is really deep, and for two, the dirt is hard and slippery. It’s probably only going to get harder as the night goes on, but we’re in a good position.”
Chase Sexton had his Honda on top of the board for most of the session, only for McElrath to take it away late. Then came Jordon Smith, Garrett Marchbanks and Jeremy Martin. Martin then went fast on the very final lap to vault into second fastest. That put Sexton, Marchbanks and Smith top five.
Tampa - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ryder Floyd
|53.386
|Paris, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|54.206
|Harvard, IL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Carter Halpain
|54.262
|Lubbock, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Zane Merrett
|54.543
|Crowley, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Robert Piazza
|54.975
|Easton, PA
|Honda CRF250R
Tampa - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jace Owen
|51.696
|Mattoon, IL
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Joey Crown
|52.223
|Metamora, MI
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Curren Thurman
|52.507
|Rosharon, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Travis Sewell
|53.019
|Westville, IN
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jeremy Hand
|53.395
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF250R
Tampa - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Shane McElrath
|49.004
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|49.065
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Chase Sexton
|49.123
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|49.827
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jordon Smith
|49.888
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
In 450s, Eli Tomac was at the top of the board early, ahead of Webb, Roczen Cianciarulo and….wait Malcolm Stewart then went to the top! On lap 10, Tomac went back to the point spot with a fast time on lap 11, Webb ended up second, followed by Roczen, Cianciarulo and Anderson. Stewart’s time, set on lap 6, ended up sixth fastest.
“It’s tough right now, it’s breaking down, and we’re having to cut underneath in some of the bowl berms,” said Tomac. “I felt like it was really important to get a good run through the sand, and I think that’s what powered me to the top there, good run through the sand. Just catching the right rhythm there, staying on the top.”
Tomac was also asked about his bar-hanging battle with Justin Barcia last week, and he said, “The last thing we said last week was that we need to be racing forward, not going backwards.”
There appear to be a few sections riders are working on, namely the double-table-triple combo out of a 90-degree corner. Justin Hill cleared the double and landed on top of the table, and then Cooper Webb rolled and then tripled all the way over it, then tripled out. That takes two leaps instead of three, but rolling the inside might be too slow to take advantage.
It’s worth noting that Cianciarulo has been fastest in qualifying in every race this year, but was third fastest in the untimed session, and fourth in this one. Can he keep the streak alive with a strong run in the final session later today?
Tampa - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|47.823
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|48.055
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|48.179
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|48.194
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Jason Anderson
|48.373
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450