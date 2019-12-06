Racerhead #49

Monster Responsibilities (Jason Weigandt)

In somewhat-related-to-supercross news, Monster Energy has ended its three-year run as the title sponsor of NASCAR Cup racing. This news didn’t come as a surprise, as in fact even this last 2019 season represented only a one-year extension of Monster’s original NASCAR deal. In the meantime, NASCAR had been hinting that its next big sponsorship arrangement would be devoid of a title sponsor altogether, and instead offer up a few separate brands in different categories. Indeed, NASCAR has announced four different sponsors: Coca-Cola, GEICO, Busch Beer, and Xfinity.

It’s pretty clear now that Monster never made a fit with NASCAR the way it has with dirt bikes. The title sponsorship of Monster Energy Supercross has stretched over a decade now, and sponsorship with race teams like Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki goes even further, with no end in sight. I’ve also heard that the entire title-sponsor model at NASCAR had run into some trouble. Previous title sponsors in NASCAR, such as RJ Reynolds (running the cigarette brand Winston) and Sprint/Nextel (mobile phone carriers) not only sponsored the series, but then spent many millions more sponsoring tracks, drivers, races, and of course buying lots of media, including millions more in TV commercials. NASCAR is no longer in its heyday, though, and with audiences shrinking, that title-sponsor money tree doesn’t produce as much fruit. (There are estimates that Sprint was paying $75 million to be title sponsor, but then spent over $100 million in the sport total through support of other programs.)

By breaking up the sponsor package, there should be more flexibility for tracks/drivers/teams/races/broadcasters to get in on the money. ESPN’s story on the deal contained these key phrases:

All four of the premier partners will be featured in multiple platforms across the sport, including integrations in broadcast, NASCAR digital and social channels, event entitlements, in-market promotions and at-track activations. "This new model will provide our premier partners with a heightened level of integration and visibility across all aspects of our sport," said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president and chief sales and operations officer.

It’s easy to poke at NASCAR for a shrinking audience and aging demographic, but it’s also facing headwinds from another side. For many brands, Google and Facebook advertising, which wasn’t even a thing not that long ago, has taken over the lion’s share of the advertising budget. NASCAR is going to batten down the hatches with some of its favored brands and hope that flexibility and partnerships prove good alternatives now that the mega-money trees are growing elsewhere.

Here Comes Keefer! (Kris Keefer)

I have been reading Racer X for as long as I can remember and have been a subscriber even when I was the senior test editor over at Dirt Rider magazine. My longtime friend Jerry Bernardo (remember MW2?) introduced me to Davey Coombs as well as his dirt bike lifestyle “newspaper” at one of those random LBZ parties in Anaheim years ago, and I have been hooked ever since. I’m not going to lie: when I heard David Pingree was leaving, I was bummed out, because I enjoy Ping’s humor and appreciate how he gets his words across on camera when he evaluates new bikes. When you think of Racer X Films, you think Ping!

When I got the call soon thereafter to see if I would be interested in helping Racer X Online with bike introductions, builds, and the occasional feature story, I knew I was up for the challenge. I created the media portion of Keefer Inc. Testing almost three years ago because I wanted to bring a no-BS, honest, more in-depth way of testing to the consumer, and it has been a very rewarding experience. I now get the honor to bring that style of motorcycle testing over to Racer X Films for your viewing pleasure, but also have the opportunity to keep The Keefer Tested Podcast going on a weekly basis on the Racer X Podcast Network. I promise to continue to bring the fun into dirt bike testing over here, but will be adding a ton of digestible testing information so you can come away more knowledgeable. I know my face isn't as pretty as Ping’s, but I am currently trying to grow a mustache.

I can’t tell you how excited I am that I also get to continue the Keefer Inc. Testing duties as well as bring more motorcycle R&D analysis to Racer X Online. To be a Racer X editor-at-large is an honor for me, and I want that title to benefit every Racer X reader/viewer out there who has any setup or new bike/part questions. I want to keep that open line of communication going between media testing brand and consumer, so as always, if you have any dirrt-bike-related questions, you can always mail those over to kris@keeferinctesting.com. I can hopefully keep steering you in the right direction so you have more ammo to convince your significant other that you in fact DO need that new bike or shiny new part in your garage. See you guys at the track!

[Ed. note: Welcome aboard, Keefer! And readers who want to check out his style can read his first Racer X magazine feature, "In with the Old," about his and Matthes' experiences in the Dubya USA World Vet Championships at Glen Helen Raceway—in which Keefer won a class and Matthes did not—in the February 2020 issue which comes out next week.