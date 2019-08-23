Racerhead #34

OH NO CANADA (Matthes)

My country’s MXoN effort over the years, if it were a Facebook relationship status, would be "It's complicated." The news dropped this week, to no one's surprise, that there will be no Team Canada in Assen. Yep, coming off the team’s best performance in years at RedBud (and might've been top-ten had Tyler Medaglia's bike not blown in the last moto with ten minutes to go), they’re not going back.

The Canadian Motorcycle Association is the official sanctioning body in Canada according to the FIM, and even though they haven't run the national MX series in Canada for over 25 years and barely run ANY races at all anymore, the FIM won't look at anyone else when it comes to Canadian motocross. Which, when you look at how the FIM has treated Cade Clason, Brock Tickle, and Christian Craig, fits right into their motto, which seems to be "The FIM-We're Screwed Up!" Add this to the list.

Marilynn Bastedo, the ruler of the CMA for forty-ish years, decided that she didn't want the MXoN manager of the last few years, Kourtney Lloyd, doing the job anymore. Maybe because the team did so well, maybe because Lloyd raised more money than ever before in Canadian MXoN history, maybe because of the first-class operation she ran with bikes being shipped—I'm not sure. Maybe Marilynn just doesn't like people being happy with the team’s effort the last few years—that's really the only thing I can think of. She also didn't like the good job the manager before Lloyd did, because she fired Ryan Gauld as well.

The riders and teams in Canada, upon getting the news that Lloyd was out, decided that enough was enough and they wouldn't support the CMA's choice for manager for 2019, who just happens to be … related to Marilynn! The effort to go to the MXoN is huge, and the money raised by Lloyd and Gauld over the years was instrumental in the team putting together a great effort. Not sure if Marilynn was going to have a bake sale or what, but yeah, even if the teams and riders went, the CMA's effort would've been laughable.

The CMA's press release just reeked of pettiness, and I had to laugh when it said "a small amount of people" worked against the CMA's MXoN effort. All the riders and all the teams in the pits plus 2,500 signatures on a petition I guess is a "small amount of people."

So once again my country’s MXoN effort is back to being a joke. The CMA and Marilynn Bastedo are relics of a bygone era, and the sooner the FIM drops the CMA, the better. They can't be bringing any money to the FIM—they don't race anything! Attention, Rob Dingman, the VP of the FIM: Can you help my country, please? It's a disgusting situation, and the losers are the Canadian fans and riders. Again.