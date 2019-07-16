Results Archive
July 16, 2019 11:30am | by:
It was the best of times and the worst of times for GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton at the Florida National at WW Ranch Motocross Park. The new 250SX East Region Champion scored the first moto win of his career in the first moto, but he overheated as soon as he finished and couldn't recover for moto two. He started the race but soon pulled off and headed to the pits. Then at Southwick he finished 13th in the first moto and didn't start the second moto (officially finishing 18th overall). He then sat out of RedBud, which is actually a home race for the Illinois-born rider.

Sexton announced today via an Instagram post that he will be back for this weekend's Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. 

"Can’t wait to be doing this again this weekend at Millville!" wrote Sexton in his post. "Just to give you guys an update, we found some pretty big problems in my blood panel that was causing my symptoms and is one of the reasons I over heated in Jacksonville! On vitamins and supplements now to fix the problems and I’m feeling much better!! Thanks for all the support I’m just happy to be back to training and riding!"

Prior to missing the second moto in Florida, Sexton had been building a quiet title bid by starting the year with a series of top-five finishes, and then grabbing the moto win at WW Ranch. At the end of that moto, he was just three points behind Dylan Ferrandis for third in the 250 Class Championship. He will enter this weekend in eighth place in the points standings.