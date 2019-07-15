What Happens When a Rider Is Hospitalized Far from Home? | by: Press Release

Excitement, adrenaline, speed, skill… and close calls. Every motocross rider knows, risk of injury is just part of the sport. And, in the event that they actually need to be hospitalized with an injury from an accident or fall, every moment counts. No one understands this more than the Fly-U-Home team at AirMedCare Network. With more than 18,000 completed missions and 35 aircraft located across the United States, they have experienced it firsthand. The highly skilled crew is unparalleled, transporting people of all ages who have been hospitalized while traveling to recover at home. From athletes to kids, no patient or family member ever believes it will happen to them—until, unfortunately, it does. Just ask Fly-U-Home member Susan Samuelson. “When we bought the Fly-U-Home membership, I really didn’t think about it being anything but a ‘just in case’ kind of thing,” she said, “and I certainly didn’t expect to need it within the first two weeks.”

The Fly-U-Home flight team prepares a medically equipped aircraft. AirMedCare Network

Sustaining an unexpected injury that requires hospitalization in an area far from home can be a nightmare. The patient can be transported to an unfamiliar hospital away from the support and care of their loved ones and friends. It may become costly and stressful for family members and caretakers who need to take time from work, book last-minute travel, and find accommodations. Worse yet, even with health insurance, the patient may be charged with surprisingly expensive bills, accelerating their worries and driving all their attention toward the financial burdens of their treatment, when really, they should be focusing on simply getting better.

A Fly-U-Home medically equipped aircraft is always standing by. AirMedCare Network

A motocross rider can’t predict if they’ll get hurt, but they can be prepared and protected when traveling for a competition or event. With an AirMedCare Network Fly-U-Home membership, they have a fleet of medically equipped, private aircraft standing by—flying ICUs! Medical transport can fly a member to a local hospital of their choice in the 48 contiguous states with NO out-of-pocket costs related to their flight. Plus, the AirMedCare Network Fly-U-Home team handles everything, every step of the way, from arranging the proper aircraft for treatment to confirming bed availability, so an athlete can concentrate on getting back on the track without ever seeing a bill.

The specially trained Fly-U-Home flight crew transports a patient to a hospital closer to home. AirMedCare Network

An AirMedCare Network Fly-U-Home membership provides must-have coverage to any motocross rider who travels. In the event of an injury, if hospitalization is needed, a Fly-U-Home membership gives riders control of where they recover, in the comfort of a hospital they know and trust. Knowing they are protected gives athletes—and their family members—peace of mind when they are going to races and events, so riders can confidently push their performance limits, ride at their best level—and ultimately have fun—without the worry of the dreaded what if.

Over 35 Fly-U-Home aircraft are positioned across the United States. AirMedCare Network