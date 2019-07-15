Results Archive
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Courtland Results

July 15, 2019 12:20pm
Round four (of 8) of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Courtland on Saturday. 

In the 250 Class, Dylan Wright won both motos, Jess Pettis finished second, and Luke Renzland rounded out the podium.

In the 450 Class, Mike Alessi won both motos to earn his first win of the year, Phil Nicoletti finished in second, and Cole Thompson rounded out the podium. Nicoletti and Colton Facciotti are now tied at the top of the standings. 

450 Class

Overall FinishOverall FinishMachineMoto Scores
1stMike AlessiHonda1-1
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha2-2
3rdCole ThompsonKTM3-3
4thColton FacciottiHonda4-4
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha6-5
6thTristan LaneKTM5-6
7thLiam O'FarrellKTM8-7
8thBobby PiazzaHonda7-9
9thCade ClasonHusqvarna9-8
10thRyan DowdSuzuki12-10

250 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Scores
1stDylan Wright Honda1-1
2ndJess PettisKTM2-3
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha3-4
4thTyler MedagliaKawasaki8-2
5thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna4-5
6thMarco CannellaYamaha5-7
7thTanner WardKTM7-8
8thParker MashburnKTM6-12
9thJyire MitchellKTM9-10
10thHayden HalsteadYamaha11-9

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda185
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha185
3rdMike AlessiHonda168
4thCole ThompsonKTM160
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha146
6thCade ClasonHusqvarna124
7thRyan DowdSuzuki112
8thMatt GoerkeKawasaki106
9thDakota AlixKTM104
10thKeylan MestonYamaha97

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda183
2ndMarshal WeltinHusqvarna169
3rdJess PettisKTM158
4thTyler MedagliaKawasaki156
5thLuke RenzlandYamaha153
6thTanner WardKTM139
7thMarco CannellaYamaha134
8thJosh OsbyYamaha131
9thWesten WrozynaKawasaki107
10thBrad NaudittHusqvarna98

To view the full results from the fourth round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, click here.

Main Image: James Lissimore