Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Courtland Results
July 15, 2019 12:20pm
Round four (of 8) of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Courtland on Saturday.
In the 250 Class, Dylan Wright won both motos, Jess Pettis finished second, and Luke Renzland rounded out the podium.
In the 450 Class, Mike Alessi won both motos to earn his first win of the year, Phil Nicoletti finished in second, and Cole Thompson rounded out the podium. Nicoletti and Colton Facciotti are now tied at the top of the standings.
450 Class
|Overall Finish
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|1-1
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|2-2
|3rd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|3-3
|4th
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|4-4
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|6-5
|6th
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|5-6
|7th
|Liam O'Farrell
|KTM
|8-7
|8th
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda
|7-9
|9th
|Cade Clason
|Husqvarna
|9-8
|10th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|12-10
250 Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|1-1
|2nd
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|2-3
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|3-4
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|8-2
|5th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|4-5
|6th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|5-7
|7th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|7-8
|8th
|Parker Mashburn
|KTM
|6-12
|9th
|Jyire Mitchell
|KTM
|9-10
|10th
|Hayden Halstead
|Yamaha
|11-9
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|185
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|185
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|168
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|160
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|146
|6th
|Cade Clason
|Husqvarna
|124
|7th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|112
|8th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|106
|9th
|Dakota Alix
|KTM
|104
|10th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|97
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|183
|2nd
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|169
|3rd
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|158
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|156
|5th
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|153
|6th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|139
|7th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|134
|8th
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha
|131
|9th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|107
|10th
|Brad Nauditt
|Husqvarna
|98
To view the full results from the fourth round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, click here.
Main Image: James Lissimore