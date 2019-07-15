Round four (of 8) of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Courtland on Saturday.

In the 250 Class, Dylan Wright won both motos, Jess Pettis finished second, and Luke Renzland rounded out the podium.

In the 450 Class, Mike Alessi won both motos to earn his first win of the year, Phil Nicoletti finished in second, and Cole Thompson rounded out the podium. Nicoletti and Colton Facciotti are now tied at the top of the standings.

450 Class

Overall Finish Overall Finish Machine Moto Scores 1st Mike Alessi Honda 1-1 2nd Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 2-2 3rd Cole Thompson KTM 3-3 4th Colton Facciotti Honda 4-4 5th Shawn Maffenbeier Yamaha 6-5 6th Tristan Lane KTM 5-6 7th Liam O'Farrell KTM 8-7 8th Bobby Piazza Honda 7-9 9th Cade Clason Husqvarna 9-8 10th Ryan Dowd Suzuki 12-10

250 Class

Overall Finish Rider Machine Moto Scores 1st Dylan Wright Honda 1-1 2nd Jess Pettis KTM 2-3 3rd Luke Renzland Yamaha 3-4 4th Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 8-2 5th Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 4-5 6th Marco Cannella Yamaha 5-7 7th Tanner Ward KTM 7-8 8th Parker Mashburn KTM 6-12 9th Jyire Mitchell KTM 9-10 10th Hayden Halstead Yamaha 11-9

450 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Colton Facciotti Honda 185 2nd Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 185 3rd Mike Alessi Honda 168 4th Cole Thompson KTM 160 5th Shawn Maffenbeier Yamaha 146 6th Cade Clason Husqvarna 124 7th Ryan Dowd Suzuki 112 8th Matt Goerke Kawasaki 106 9th Dakota Alix KTM 104 10th Keylan Meston Yamaha 97

250 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 183 2nd Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 169 3rd Jess Pettis KTM 158 4th Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 156 5th Luke Renzland Yamaha 153 6th Tanner Ward KTM 139 7th Marco Cannella Yamaha 134 8th Josh Osby Yamaha 131 9th Westen Wrozyna Kawasaki 107 10th Brad Nauditt Husqvarna 98

To view the full results from the fourth round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, click here.

Main Image: James Lissimore