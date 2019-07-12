Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is off this weekend, as the series takes its second break of the season before returning on July 20 at the Spring Creek National.

But there is still racing to keep you occupied this weekend, as the FIM Motocross World Championship is in action as the series heads to Asia for round 12 (of 18) of the championship.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

FIM Motocross World Championship