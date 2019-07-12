Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is off this weekend, as the series takes its second break of the season before returning on July 20 at the Spring Creek National.
But there is still racing to keep you occupied this weekend, as the FIM Motocross World Championship is in action as the series heads to Asia for round 12 (of 18) of the championship.
Below is your guide for the weekend.
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Asia
Semarang - Java, Indonesia
* all times
|MX2 Qualifying
|July 13 - 4:15am
|on
|MXGP Qualifying
|July 13 - 5:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 1
|July 14 - 1:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 1
|July 14 - 2:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|July 14 - 4:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|July 14 - 5:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|July 14 - 10:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|July 14 - 11:00am
|on
2019 Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|510
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|345
|4
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|334
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|305
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|494
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|443
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|334
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|326
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|307