Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
High Voltage
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 14
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 20
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: MXGP of Asia

How to Watch MXGP of Asia

July 12, 2019 10:30am

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is off this weekend, as the series takes its second break of the season before returning on July 20 at the Spring Creek National.

But there is still racing to keep you occupied this weekend, as the FIM Motocross World Championship is in action as the series heads to Asia for round 12 (of 18) of the championship.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Asia

- Java, Indonesia

* all times
MX2 QualifyingJuly 13 - 4:15amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingJuly 13 - 5:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1July 14 - 1:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1July 14 - 2:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2July 14 - 4:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2July 14 - 5:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2July 14 - 10:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP Race 2July 14 - 11:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia510
2Antonio Cairoli Italy358
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland345
4Gautier Paulin France334
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland305
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain494
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark443
3Jago Geerts Belgium334
4Tom Vialle France326
5Henry Jacobi Germany307
Full Standings

