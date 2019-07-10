Red Bull Straight Rhythm Returns as Two-Stroke Only in 2019

Santa Monica, Calif.—As the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” And the retro-inspired, all two-stroke Red Bull Straight Rhythm, which serves as one of the most fun motocross events on the calendar, definitely ain’t broke. So, like a well-performing top end, it ain’t getting fixed. Head-to-head racing. No factory bikes. Two-stokes only. Serious racing…well, in an irreverent way, that is. Definitely something you won’t see anywhere else. It doesn’t run too lean, and it’s not too rich—it’s just right. Leave the jetting as is, hop on and enjoy the ride.

The event is returning on October 5 for its sixth year, and the nitty-gritty remains the same. Line up side by side and race head-to-head down a 1/2 mile of rollers, whoops, doubles, tables and all other kinds of rhythmic insanity. Racing is a best-of-three format, allowing each rider at least two chances to grab victory. Practice, qualifying and racing will all take place on the same day, with the finals taking place at night under the lights. By popular demand, the only bikes racing will again be two-strokes, so be prepared for those sweet, sweet sounds and even sweeter smells. The classes will be 125cc and 250cc, but you just never know when something unexpected will happen at this event (hint, hint).

Red Bull Straight Rhythm debuted in 2014 at the Auto Club Raceway at Fairplex in Pomona, and saw James Stewart win in the Open Class, with Marvin Musquin taking home the top spot in the Lites Class. In 2015, James Stewart defended his title, once again landing on the top of the podium in the Open Class, with his brother Malcolm taking first place in the Lites Class. In 2016, Marvin Musquin returned to the event and dominated the Open Class, with Shane McElrath taking the win in the Lites Class. The 2017 event introduced the two-stroke class and saw Gared “Stank Dawg” Steinke win in the class, with Marvin Musquin winning the Open Class and Shane McElrath taking the win in the Lites Class. Last year went all two-stoke, and the classes changed to 250cc and 125cc, with Shane McElrath taking the 250cc class win and Carson Brown taking top honors in the 125cc class.

Tickets for the event are on sale now with “Holeshot” special pricing available only until August 31. Each single-day ticket gives access to practice, qualifying and the finals. With over 10,000 grandstand seats—plus an infield—spectators will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience while watching an all-out sprint to the finish line. For those that need a break from the action, spectators will also have access to the race pits, numerous concessions and side acts throughout the day, offering something for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased at redbull.com/straightrhythm.