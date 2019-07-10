Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
High Voltage
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 14
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 20
Articles
Full Schedule

125s, Roczen, Musquin, Unadilla History, More in September Racer X Magazine

July 10, 2019 2:35pm

The September 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login.

What's inside? Behind the scenes of the moving and shaking 250 Class. We celebrate 50 years of world-class motocross at Unadilla and take a look at the international years in the first part of a two-part series. The 125 All Star Series in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross offers a nice buzz for all. And we sent our art director to Oregon for some epic trail riding. All these features and much more inside the September issue.

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin heats up in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross—and onto the cover of the September issue of Racer X magazine.
Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin heats up in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross—and onto the cover of the September issue of Racer X magazine.

“Drama Class” by Jason Weigandt

The 250 Class of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross has seen some solid action in 2019, but the real juicy stuff has been going on behind the scenes.

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“Unadilla. Established 1969 - Part 1” by Davey Coombs

As one of the world’s premier tracks celebrates its fiftieth anniversary, we explore what makes it such an icon of global motocross racing.

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“Class Disruption” by Mike Emery

The joys, pains, hope, and obstacles that come with loving the smell of premix and the buzz of 125cc motorcycles.

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“Out There” by David Langran

Racer X art director David “Langers” Langran goes off-roading for the first time in the wilds of scenic Oregon.

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

Poster Info (Print Edition Only) 

We feature both a new-school and old-school vibe for our poster this month with a 2019 shot of Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen on the front and a 1976 shot of Suzuki’s Roger De Coster on the back.

50 Years Faster - O'Neal

We're celebrating 50 years of the O'Neal brand and their 50 Years Faster campaign with an in-depth picturesque look at their rider roster over their expansive five decades-long evolution in the sport we love.

See The Impressive History