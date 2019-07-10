Cruel, harsh, and severe. Very bad, unpleasant, and grossly ruthless. Those are some of the words used by Merriam-Webster to define the word brutal, but really, the only words needed are the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Our sport is never easy, and at times can be downright torturous. That’s been especially true recently, as riders dealt with the suffocating heat of the Florida National, the punishing sands of Southwick, and most recently, the humidity of RedBud. Four consecutive weekends of racing, which started at High Point, didn’t make things any easier, although this weekend the riders will finally get a break when Pro Motocross takes its first weekend off since the weekend after Thunder Valley, roughly one month ago. “We need some recovery time,” said Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper in the post-race press conference at RedBud. “Just this four-round stretch wouldn’t have been that bad, but we had that two weeks in a row of Florida being really hot and then Southwick being really, really rough. So it took a toll on the bodies and just made it hard to recover after those.” “I’m really looking forward to this weekend off,” said Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, who actually threw up inside his helmet during the first moto at RedBud. “I’m going to take this time to relax and try to let my body recover. Obviously, I haven’t been myself; it’s been a tough few weeks and we’re trying to figure it out. The first few races when it was cool out, it wasn’t as much of an issue, but with the heat and humidity, it’s been tough. I’m just going out there and doing my best.”

Roczen Jeff Kardas

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac also agreed that the grueling conditions have been difficult, saying, “These last few weeks have been pretty gnarly. Jacksonville was the hot one and last week was just one that beats you down at Southwick. I’m sure everyone is looking forward to a little time off.” As strenuous and tough as the races have been, don’t expect any of the riders to start waving the white flag. After all, pressure makes diamonds, and while the break will no doubt be appreciated, the focus remains on being ready for the next battle looming on the horizon. “As much as you would like to take time off and enjoy it, you want to keep pushing and keep trying to get better,” Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson said following RedBud. “Obviously you’ve got to rest and recover, but at the same time you’ve got to keep working and trying to improve for the next race. We’re going to keep working hard and trying to be better.”

Get the Latest from racer x Sign up for our newsletter and never miss the updates you love. Email *