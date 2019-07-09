BY THE NUMBERS 20 Overall wins in the premier class for Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, tying him for fifth all-time with James Stewart. Tomac finished 1-2 on Saturday. 40 Career podium for Tomac in the 450 Class. 2 Of the last three years that Tomac has left RedBud with the red plates. In 2017, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS' Blake Baggett brought the red plates to RedBud, but Tomac left with the points lead. In 2018, Tomac had the points lead coming into RedBud but Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin took over the points lead after Tomac suffered a mechanical DNF and went 36-9 for 15th overall as Musquin went 2-1 for the overall. This year, Tomac extended his points lead to 34 points over Musquin.

Tomac Rich Shepherd

9th Overall for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson, who finished 12-7 in his 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship debut. 12th Overall in the 450 Class for privateer Henry Miller, who finished 10-14. 15th Overall in the 450 Class for privateer Coty Schock, who finished 15-16.

Miller Rich Shepherd

August 11, 2018 The last time Monster Energy/Yamablube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis won an overall, as he finished 1-1 to take the 2018 Unadilla National 250 Class overall. 28 Laps led (of the 32 laps completed between the 250 Class motos) by Ferrandis between the first and second moto. Alex Martin led the remaining four laps. 3 JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing's Alex Martin was in second place for the entire first 250 Class moto until his bike blew up only three turns away from the finish line. He officially finished the moto 19th. 4th Place finish for Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Ty Masterpool in the first 250 Class moto. Masterpool finished 11th in the second moto to finish sixth overall. 2nd Place finish for GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire in the first moto at RedBud. It was his first moto-podium since the second moto at Fox Raceway at Pala, where he finished second.

Hampshire Rich Shepherd

QUOTES FROM AROUND THE PADDOCK Cooper Webb | 3-5 for fourth overall in 450 Class “RedBud was a step in the right direction for me. Practice went really well, I was able to qualify first for the first-time ever in outdoors. To go 3-5 for fourth overall is alright, I wish I would have been a little bit better in the second moto but so far, it’s the best day yet and we’ll keep plugging away to try and get better for Millville.” Ken Roczen | 6-3 for fifth overall in 450 Class “It’s hard to be completely satisfied with the way that I’m feeling and how today went overall, but I’m happy with the second moto. Obviously, I haven’t been myself; it’s been a tough few weeks and we’re trying to figure it out. The first few races when it was cool out, it wasn’t as much of an issue, but with the heat and humidity, it’s been tough. I’m just going out there and doing my best. The first moto would’ve been okay too because I had worked my way into fifth but then I actually threw up with like five minutes to go. I let it all out and just finished the race but did lose time. The second moto, I got a much better start and just tried to do the best that I could for as long as I could. I’m happy with how I was riding and finishing third.” Said Honda HRC team manager, Erik Kehoe: “I think today was definitely an improvement from last week. Ken showed a lot of speed, which he’s continued to do each week, but I think he managed his pace better throughout the motos. It’s still not what Kenny wants overall, but he had a good second moto and it was nice to see him end on a high note heading into the break. He would’ve had a solid first moto too, but he had some issues in the final laps that caused him to fall back a bit. He’ll take this weekend off and come back fighting at Millville.”

Roczen Jeff Kardas

Dean Wilson | 12-7 for ninth overall in 450 Class “My first race back was a good race to work off of. This was the first time I’ve ridden my outdoor bike all year, so I was just kind of gelling with it. I’m going to work off of this—I know what I need to do and I’ll keep pushing for better results.” Aaron Plessinger | 11-11 for 11th overall in 450 Class “RedBud went a lot better than Southwick did. I qualified 13th and then made a lot of improvements to the bike. We got it working pretty good for the motos, but I twisted my ankle pretty bad in the first one. I dropped a couple spots and then made it back up to 11th. I got a great start in the second one and then let a few people by. Justin passed me on the last lap and ended up finishing 11th again. So I went 11-11 for 11th overall. We’re making big improvements. I’m just going to keep pushing forward, build my fitness during this week off, and try to have some fun and enjoy it with the family.” Said Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing team manager, Jim Perry: “Aaron made a big step in the right direction, putting in two solid motos and finishing 11-11 on the day for 11th overall. We will take the next two weeks, regroup, make a couple of improvements on things that we’ve been working on, and go to Millville.”

Get the Latest Sign up for our newsletter and never miss the updates you love. Email *

Justin Barcia | 39-10 for 14th overall in 450 Class “It was a tough day. We had our work cut out for us. In the first moto, we ran into a little mechanical and unfortunately it took us out of the race. The boys had to scramble to do a lot of work and get the bike ready. They did a great job handling everything today. In the second moto, I had full outside gate and didn’t come out so well. I started probably in the 20’s and ended up getting hit by someone and flipping over the bars. I came back from near last to 10th. It doesn’t look good on paper, but I rode my heart out.” Joey Savatgy | 38-34 for 38th in 450 Class “I’m trying so hard to put two decent motos together but I’ve run into some unfortunate issues these last few weeks. I got into a downed rider in Moto 1 and bent my foot peg to the point where I couldn’t even stand on it. Then, I made a small mistake in Moto 2 and crashed with about 3 laps left while running sixth. We all know this isn’t the easiest sport, but I’ll get back to what I know and keep working. The Monster Energy Kawasaki team has been so supportive and continue to work with me so I can get back to the front where I belong."

Savatgy's results weren't good but his love for America was incredible. Rich Shepherd

RJ Hampshire | 2-8 for fourth overall in 250 Class “Last weekend, both motos I came back from 16th and 14th and got to fourth, we were charging hard, fitness is good. We just can’t get a start, working on that. First moto, felt really good, started tenth. I haven’t had that comfort where I could do wheelies or jumps off of the bumps in the first few laps , but today I was doing that, and I was maybe the first guy doubling into the whoops. Just feeling really good on the bike, just wish we could get out of the gate. It’s hard to say it, but I know we have the speed. Second moto, I was about the same, about tenth, guy crashed in front of me, I hit him and went down first corner, got caught in the second corner went down again. I charged as hard as I could.” Hunter Lawrence | 8–4 for fifth overall in 250 Class “Wasn’t a bad ride as far as riding goes, but obviously the result is not what we want. It’s just not ideal to come from tenth or 12th in the first moto, and second moto was even worse, after the crash. We weren’t in the first row of guys going into the first turn, and all the bad stuff happens from the second row onward, it’s just a circus back there. You come in, they tell you, ‘You were one of the fastest guys on the track.’ Story of my life, you’re using twice as much energy, you’re holding on harder, you’re having to take all these risks getting out of the main line trying to pass guys. It’s frustrating but we’re trying, the team is working really hard to improve the bike and stuff. We’re going to get up there.”

Recommended Reading

Ty Masterpool | 4-11 for sixth overall in 250 Class “RedBud lived up to the hype. The fans and the track were so awesome. In the first moto, I was midpack and started to work my way up and got fourth. In the second moto, someone went down in the first corner, and I got stuck behind them. I worked my way up through the pack and ended up sixth overall. I’m really happy with the progress I’m making so far and really looking forward to the next one at Millville.” Colt Nichols | 11-5 for seventh overall in 250 Class “The bike was awesome today. I’m really happy with the progress we have made there. In the first moto, I had a crash and my front brake locked up, so I had to pull into the mechanics area. It’s unfortunate, but that’s racing. We still salvaged a decent result for the day.”

Nichols Jeff Kardas

Michael Mosiman | 10-7 for eighth overall in 250 Class “I had a good week and I felt good coming back after an injury. All-in-all, it was a pretty good day. I’m happy with my riding but I just need to clean things up a little bit. We’ll regroup and keep charging, we’ve got a weekend off to rest and recuperate and then we’ll hit it hard at one of my favorite tracks at Spring Creek.” Alex Martin | 19-3 for 11th overall in 250 Class “I love racing at RedBud every year. It’s definitely one of my favorite stops on the circuit. Qualifying went well, as I logged the eighth quickest time. It felt awesome to grab both holeshots on my Suzuki RM-Z250 and run up front for quite a while. Obviously, the bike issue took me out of contention for the overall win, but it was still nice to lead laps and grab a moto podium. There are lots of positives to take away from the weekend.” Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team manager, Jeremy Albrecht: “Alex Martin had great speed all day long and led laps. He has been working on his starts, and the work showed at RedBud when he holeshot both motos. Alex and the team have been working hard, so it’s nice to see things paying off. In the first moto we had a hose clamp break on Martin’s bike, which caused the bike to stop on the last lap after losing water for half of the race. It was such a bummer for the whole team that a freak thing like that happened during a podium ride. Martin came out swinging in the second moto and led a lot of laps. We’re making great progress.” Kyle Peters | 7-20 for 13th overall in 250 Class “It was a good day. A seventh in the first moto was a big step in the right direction. I started around tenth and worked my way forward. The bike was performing great and my fitness was there. I was just in a little bit of pain from my broken ribs. Even the second moto, coming off the ground in the second turn and landing on my ribs, I was happy to make my way up to the top 20.” Said Albrecht: “Kyle Peters had great starts and impressed me in both motos. Kyle was riding with two broken ribs and still finished seventh in the first moto. He was in the top three off the start of the second moto, but fell in the second corner. He got back up and charged hard to get inside the top 20.” Jordan Bailey | 14-39 for 18th overall in 250 Class “RedBud is one of the best races of the year and I would say it was a really good step forward. I qualified fifth overall in practice, which was my best qualifying position ever. I had a rough start in the first race but we were able to come back to 12th. In moto two, we had a bike issue that caused a DNF but we’ll get it figured out. It’s been a tough year outdoors but I have confidence in the guys that we’re going to get it figured out and get everything dialed for Millville.”

Bailey Rich Shepherd