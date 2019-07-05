Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Motocross
Florida
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 14
Articles
How to Watch: RedBud, GNCC, and MXGP

How to Watch RedBud, GNCC, and MXGP

July 5, 2019 9:30am

Round seven of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, July 6, at RedBud MX.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

NBC will carry coverage of the second 450 Class moto live at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second 250 Moto at 7 p.m. 

NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

The ninth round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

The 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule

RedBud

- Buchanan, MI

* all times
QualifyingJuly 6 - 10:15amon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosJuly 6 - 1:00pmon mav-tv
1st MotosJuly 6 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
2nd MotosJuly 6 - 3:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
450 Moto 2July 6 - 3:00pmon nbc
250 Moto 2July 6 - 7:00pmon nbc-sports
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

TV | Online Schedule

High Voltage

- Dilliner, PA

* all times
ATVJuly 6 - 2:00pmon racer-tv
BikeJuly 7 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
HighlightsSeptember 14 - 12:30pmon nbc-sports
FIM MOtocross World Championship

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of Indonesia

- Bangka, Indonesia

* all times
MX2 QualifyingJuly 6 - 4:15amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingJuly 6 - 5:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1July 7 - 1:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1July 7 - 2:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2July 7 - 4:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2July 7 - 5:00amon mxgp-tv
2019 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO257
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France231
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany229
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA227
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM212
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL269
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY246
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France232
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK178
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL167
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC225
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV177
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC166
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT135
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT240
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN148
3 Jefferson, GA125
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN121
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA113
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL216
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL203
3 Indianola, PA130
4 West Sunbury, PA122
5 Melrose, FL72
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH215
2Tayla Jones Australia183
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC159
4 New Zealand153
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia441
2Antonio Cairoli Italy358
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland289
4Arnaud Tonus Switzerland288
5Gautier Paulin France288
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain447
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark403
3Jago Geerts Belgium313
4Tom Vialle France284
5Henry Jacobi Germany283
All times local.

7:00am - 2:00pmWill Call
7:20am - 7:35amMandatory Riders Meeting
7:35am - 7:50amChapel Service
8:00am - 8:15am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20am - 8:35am450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35am - 8:45amTrack Maintenance
8:45am - 9:00am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:05am - 9:20am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20am - 9:35amTrack Maintenance
9:35am - 9:45am125 All Stars Practice
9:50am - 9:55am450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55am - 10:10am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15am - 10:20am450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20am - 10:35am450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35am - 10:50amTrack Maintenance
10:45am - 10:50am250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50am - 11:05am250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10am - 11:15am250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15am- 11:30am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30am - 11:45amTrack Maintenance
11:45am - 11:55am125 All Stars Race
12:00am - 12:10pm450 Consolation Race
12:15pm - 12:25pm250 Consolation Race
12:40pm - 1:00pmOPENING CEREMONIES
12:58pm - 1:10pm450 Class Sight Lap
1:10pm - 1:45pm450 Class Moto #1 
1:45pm - 1:58pmPodium Interviews
1:58pm - 2:10pm250 Class Sight Lap
2:10pm - 2:45pm    250 Class Moto #1 
2:45pm - 3:00pmPodium Interviews
3:00pm - 3:10pm450 Class Sight Lap
3:10pm - 3:45pm    450 Class Moto #2  
3:45pm - 4:00pm    450 Winners Circle
4:00pm -4:10pm    250 Class Sight Lap
4:10pm - 4:45pm250 Class Moto #2   
4:45pm - 5:00pm250 Winners Circle
5:00pm - 5:30pmPress Conference

