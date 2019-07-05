Round seven of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, July 6, at RedBud MX.
Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.
NBC will carry coverage of the second 450 Class moto live at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports will carry coverage of the second 250 Moto at 7 p.m.
NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.
The ninth round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
The 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
TV | Online Schedule
RedBud
RedBud MX - Buchanan, MI
|Qualifying
|July 6 - 10:15am
|on
|1st Motos
|July 6 - 1:00pm
|on
|1st Motos
|July 6 - 1:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|July 6 - 3:00pm
|on
|450 Moto 2
|July 6 - 3:00pm
|on
|250 Moto 2
|July 6 - 7:00pm
|on
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
High Voltage
Lilly Family Farm - Dilliner, PA
|ATV
|July 6 - 2:00pm
|on
|Bike
|July 7 - 1:00pm
|on
|Highlights
|September 14 - 12:30pm
|on
FIM MOtocross World Championship
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of Indonesia
Pangkal Pinang - Bangka, Indonesia
|MX2 Qualifying
|July 6 - 4:15am
|on
|MXGP Qualifying
|July 6 - 5:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 1
|July 7 - 1:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 1
|July 7 - 2:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|July 7 - 4:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|July 7 - 5:00am
|on
2019 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|257
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|231
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|229
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|227
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|212
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|269
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|246
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|232
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|178
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|167
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|225
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|177
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|166
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|135
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|240
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|148
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|125
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|121
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|113
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|216
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|203
|3
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|130
|4
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|122
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|215
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|159
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|153
|5
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|118
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|441
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|289
|4
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|288
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|288
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|447
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|403
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|313
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|284
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|283
Racer X Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Other Links | Pro Motocross
450, 250, and 125 All Star Series Entry List
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
|7:00am - 2:00pm
|Will Call
|7:20am - 7:35am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:35am - 7:50am
|Chapel Service
|8:00am - 8:15am
|450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:20am - 8:35am
|450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35am - 8:45am
|Track Maintenance
|8:45am - 9:00am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:05am - 9:20am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20am - 9:35am
|Track Maintenance
|9:35am - 9:45am
|125 All Stars Practice
|9:50am - 9:55am
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
|9:55am - 10:10am
|450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:15am - 10:20am
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:20am - 10:35am
|450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:35am - 10:50am
|Track Maintenance
|10:45am - 10:50am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:50am - 11:05am
|250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
|11:10am - 11:15am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
|11:15am- 11:30am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|11:30am - 11:45am
|Track Maintenance
|11:45am - 11:55am
|125 All Stars Race
|12:00am - 12:10pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:15pm - 12:25pm
|250 Consolation Race
|12:40pm - 1:00pm
|OPENING CEREMONIES
|12:58pm - 1:10pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|1:10pm - 1:45pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|1:45pm - 1:58pm
|Podium Interviews
|1:58pm - 2:10pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|2:10pm - 2:45pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|2:45pm - 3:00pm
|Podium Interviews
|3:00pm - 3:10pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|3:10pm - 3:45pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|3:45pm - 4:00pm
|450 Winners Circle
|4:00pm -4:10pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|4:10pm - 4:45pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|4:45pm - 5:00pm
|250 Winners Circle
|5:00pm - 5:30pm
|Press Conference