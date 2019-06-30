Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo won his fifth overall of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship yesterday at the Southwick National. Cianciarulo finished 1-2, which edged out Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis' 3-1 scores by two points.

Ferrandis' teammate Justin Cooper rounded out the overall podium, as his 2-3 moto finishes earned him his fifth overall podium of the season.

All three riders spoke with the media after the sixth round of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.