RACER X FILMS: BEST POST-RACE SHOW EVER | SOUTHWICK

Jason Weigandt talks with Zach Osborne about his first-ever 450 moto win, and an incredibly tough physical day on a rough track. Then NBCSN pit reporter Will Christien stops by to praise Zacho making good on his own predictions, and finally Weigandt drags Steve Matthes in to talk 250s. All of this takes place while blocking Cooper Webb from leaving the track in his rental car.

