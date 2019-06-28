One of the teams he managed was the American Suzuki team. He brought Ryan on board there as they teamed together for the first time, with Ryan winning a 250 West SX title, a 250 outdoor MX title, the premier 450 SX title, a 450 MX title, and 3 Motocross of Nations victories.

After retiring from professional racing Roger moved from his home in Belgium to America, and began his management career.

You know the names - Dungey & De Coster . Both have been World Champions - the very best at their sport. Ryan a 4x World Supercross Champion, Roger a 5x World Motocross Champion.

Roger joined KTM at the end of the 2010 season, becoming the new Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager. Roger and Ryan teamed up again, as Ryan joined KTM for the 2012 season. Ryan and KTM would go on to win 3 Supercross World Championships & two 450 MX titles.

Ryan recently retired from professional racing (he & wife Lindsay just had their first child), and Roger moved up as an executive with the KTM Group.

Now they have teamed up for The Mind Champion.

The Mind Champion is an online education program designed to give viewers an insight into how champions think. It includes videos, mp3s, and PDFs.

The Mind Champion project currently has two classes: Secrets to Motocross & Supercross Success, and, The 9 Habits of World Champions.

- Secrets to MX & SX Success features Ryan and Roger sharing their knowledge about motocross and Supercross. It's a must for those of you who race. It covers Starts, Braking & Cornering, Mud, Ruts, Sand, how to deal with the media, what Factory Teams look for in young riders, and much more.

- The 9 Habits of World Champions details the habits they use to be successful not only in racing, but in life. It applies to riders, racers, parents, kids ... anyone that wants to improve and learn to maximize their potential in life.

You can learn more about The Mind Champion project here.

And for those of you who are fans of Roger, Click here to watch him talk about the early days of motocross in the USA.