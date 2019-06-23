Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Articles
Motocross
Florida
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Articles
Full Schedule
The Conversation: Musquin, Tomac, Osborne

The Conversation: Musquin, Tomac, Osborne

June 23, 2019 8:05am
by:

Marvin Musquin finally got back to the top spot of the podium in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, the Red Bull KTM rider scoring 1-3 moto finishes on a very tough day in heat and humidity at the Florida National, round five of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. The win vaults Musquin from fifth to third in the season standings in the 450 class.

Eli Tomac's day was mixed, with a seventh in the first moto followed by a bounce-back holeshot and win in moto two. The 7-1 finishes gave him second overall on his Monster Energy Kawasaki. Zach Osborne tried to run Tomac down for the second moto win, but ended up second, enough to put his Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna in third overall with 5-2 scores. 

Every rider had to dig deep in tough conditions and on a rough track at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Florida.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.