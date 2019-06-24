Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Round 5 (of 12) - Florida - Jacksonville, FL
Florida - 450
WW Ranch Motocross Park - Jacksonville, FL
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|1 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|7 - 1
|Kawasaki KX
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|5 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|4 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 10
|Honda CRF450
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|6 - 6
|YAM YZ
|8
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|10 - 7
|YAM YZ
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|9 - 8
|Honda CRF450
|10
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|8 - 9
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
Florida - 250
WW Ranch Motocross Park - Jacksonville, FL
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|3 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|8 - 4
|Honda CRF250
|6
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|7 - 6
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|9 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|6 - 11
|Honda CRF250
|9
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|1 - 39
|Honda CRF250
|10
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|13 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|215
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|209
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|184
|4
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|182
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|182
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|166
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|129
|8
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|117
|9
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|114
|10
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|99
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|222
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|204
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|187
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|159
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|152
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|148
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|142
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|129
|9
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|116
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|79
125 All star series
Round 5 (of 12) - Florida - Jacksonville, FL
Florida - 125 All Star
WW Ranch Motocross Park - Jacksonville, FL
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Gage Linville
|Lake Park, GA
|KTM
|2
|Luke Vonlinger
|Stanford, KY
|Husqvarna
|3
|Brandon Scharer
|Gardena, CA
|Yamaha
|4
|Chase Yentzer
|Carlisle, PA
|KTM
|5
|Tyler Evans
|Salinas, CA
|KTM
|6
|Levi Wosick
|Myakka City, FL
|Yamaha
|7
|Austin Kapoukranidis
|Concord, VT
|KTM
|8
|Patrick Evans
|Charlotte, NC
|Suzuki
|9
|Hannah Hodges
|Deland, FL
|Husqvarna
|10
|Brady Gilmore
|Cairo, GA
|Husqvarna
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Round 10 (of 18) - MXGP of Germany - Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
MXGP of Germany - MXGP
Teutschenthal - Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|5 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|10 - 2
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|3 - 8
|Yamaha
|6
|Max Anstie
|United Kingdom
|7 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|6 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Romain Febvre
|France
|4 - 12
|Yamaha
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|8 - 9
|Honda
|10
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|12 - 7
|Husqvarna
MXGP of Germany - MX2
Teutschenthal - Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|7 - 2
|Honda
|4
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|3 - 9
|Kawasaki
|6
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|6 - 5
|Husqvarna
|7
|Bas Vaessen
|Netherlands
|5 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|8 - 10
|Kawasaki
|9
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|11 - 8
|Yamaha
|10
|Morgan Lesiardo
|Italy
|12 - 12
|KTM
MXGP of Germany - EMX250
Teutschenthal - Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|3 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|8 - 5
|KTM
|6
|Raivo Dankers
|Netherlands
|11 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|7 - 10
|KTM
|8
|Josh Gilbert
|United Kingdom
|6 - 11
|Honda
|9
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|5 - 12
|Yamaha
|10
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|Denmark
|12 - 7
|KTM
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|441
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|289
|4
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|288
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|288
|6
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|249
|7
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|225
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|220
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|219
|10
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|208
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|447
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|403
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|313
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|284
|5
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|283
|6
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|246
|7
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|226
|8
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|204
|9
|Bas Vaessen
|Netherlands
|185
|10
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|179
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|251
|2
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|241
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|238
|4
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|167
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|137
|6
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|133
|7
|Josh Gilbert
|United Kingdom
|111
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|103
|9
|Raivo Dankers
|Netherlands
|91
|10
|Jimmy Clochet
|France
|88
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 8 (of 13) - Snowshoe GNCC - Snowshoe, WV
Snowshoe - Overall
Snowshoe Mountain Resort - Snowshoe, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|Kawasaki
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|7
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|KTM
|9
|Cory Buttrick
|Logan, OH
|Husqvarna
|10
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|Honda
Snowshoe - XC2 Pro
Snowshoe Mountain Resort - Snowshoe, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|KTM
|4
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|6
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|Husqvarna
|7
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|KTM
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Kawasaki
|9
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|10
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
Snowshoe - XC3 Pro-Am
Snowshoe Mountain Resort - Snowshoe, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|Yamaha
|4
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|KTM
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
|6
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|Suzuki
|7
|David Quillen
|Camby, IN
|KTM
Snowshoe - WXC
Snowshoe Mountain Resort - Snowshoe, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|5
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|GasGas
|6
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|KTM
|7
|Natasha J Lachapelle
|Chesterville, QC
|KTM
|8
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|9
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|KTM
|10
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|Kawasaki
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|225
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|177
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|166
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|135
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
|7
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|92
|8
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|86
|9
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|74
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|64
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|240
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|148
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|125
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|121
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|113
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|111
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|108
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|96
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|96
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|80
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|216
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|203
|3
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|130
|4
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|122
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|7
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|50
|9
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|10
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|215
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|159
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|153
|5
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|118
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|114
|7
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|91
|9
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|90
|10
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Round 6 - Gympie, QLD
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|1-2
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|Yamaha
|3-1
|3rd
|Brett Metcalfe
|Honda
|2-4
|4th
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|5-3
|5th
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|4-7
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|6-1
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|1-5
|3rd
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|4-2
|4th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|2-3
|5th
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|3-4
MXD
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|2-1
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|1-2
|3rd
|Noah Ferguson
|KTM
|3-5
|4th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|7-3
|5th
|Jayce Cosford
|Yamaha
|6-4
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|332
|2nd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|329
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|327
|4th
|Justin Rodbell
|Suzuki
|253
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|248
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|344
|2nd
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|320
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|319
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|272
|5th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|272
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|356
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|339
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|293
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|263
|5th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|261
Other championship standings
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour
Through Round 3 (of 8)
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|139
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|131
|3rd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|110
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|106
|5th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|106
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|133
|2nd
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|123
|3rd
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha
|111
|4th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|111
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|109
KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO
Through Round 5
Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|221
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|176
|3rd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|168
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|167
|5th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|126
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|110
|2nd
|Russell Bobbitt
|87
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|76
|4th
|Grant Baylor
|69
|5th
|Cody Barnes
|60
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 3
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|1960
|2nd
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|1770
|3rd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|1690
|4th
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|1665
|5th
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|1520
ADAC MX Masters
Through Round 2
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|76
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|72
|3rd
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|68
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|57
|5th
|Bence Szvoboda
|KTM
|51
DUTCH MASTERS
Through Round 3
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|141
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|110
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|105
|4th
|Petar Petrov
|KTM
|84
|5th
|Lars Van Berkel
|Husqvarna
|75
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|132
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|115
|3rd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|104
|4th
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Kawasaki
|83
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|82
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 4 (of 8)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|181
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|176
|3rd
|Gert Krestinov
|Kawasaki
|121
|4th
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|118
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|113
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|152
|2nd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|151
|3rd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|145
|5th
|Conrad Mewse
|KTM
|122
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|122
WORCS
Through Round 6
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|150
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|122
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|97
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|93
|5th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|88
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike