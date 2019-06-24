Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

June 24, 2019 8:30am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 5 (of 12) - Florida - Jacksonville, FL

Florida - 450

- Jacksonville, FL

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Marvin Musquin La Reole, France1 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO7 - 1 Kawasaki KX
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA5 - 2 Husqvarna FC 450
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM3 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC4 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany2 - 10 Honda CRF450
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY6 - 6 YAM YZ
8Dean Ferris Australia10 - 7 YAM YZ
9Fredrik Noren Sweden9 - 8 Honda CRF450
10Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA8 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F FE
Full Results

Florida - 250

- Jacksonville, FL

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL5 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
4Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA3 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250
5Hunter Lawrence Australia8 - 4 Honda CRF250
6Alex Martin Millville, MN7 - 6 Suzuki Rm-z250
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK9 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL6 - 11 Honda CRF250
9Chase Sexton La Moille, IL1 - 39 Honda CRF250
10Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC13 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO215
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany209
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France184
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA182
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM182
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC166
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY129
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA117
9Dean Ferris Australia114
10Justin Bogle Cushing, OK99
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL222
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY204
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France187
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL159
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK152
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA148
7Hunter Lawrence Australia142
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL129
9Alex Martin Millville, MN116
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC79
Full Standings

125 All star series

Round 5 (of 12) - Florida - Jacksonville, FL

Florida - 125 All Star

- Jacksonville, FL

RiderHometownMachine
1 Lake Park, GA KTM
2 Stanford, KY Husqvarna
3Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA Yamaha
4 Carlisle, PA KTM
5 Salinas, CA KTM
6 Myakka City, FL Yamaha
7 Concord, VT KTM
8 Charlotte, NC Suzuki
9 Deland, FL Husqvarna
10 Cairo, GA Husqvarna
Full Results

To view the full 125 All Star results from Florida, click here.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Round 10 (of 18) - MXGP of Germany - Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

MXGP of Germany - MXGP

- Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 1 Honda
2Arnaud Tonus Switzerland2 - 3 Yamaha
3Gautier Paulin France5 - 4 Yamaha
4Pauls Jonass Latvia10 - 2 Husqvarna
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland3 - 8 Yamaha
6Max Anstie United Kingdom7 - 5 KTM
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands6 - 6 KTM
8Romain Febvre France4 - 12 Yamaha
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium8 - 9 Honda
10Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania12 - 7 Husqvarna
Full Results

MXGP of Germany - MX2

- Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Tom Vialle France2 - 3 KTM
3Mathys Boisrame France7 - 2 Honda
4Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark4 - 4 Husqvarna
5Henry Jacobi Germany3 - 9 Kawasaki
6Jed Beaton Australia6 - 5 Husqvarna
7Bas Vaessen Netherlands5 - 6 KTM
8Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI8 - 10 Kawasaki
9Michele Cervellin Italy11 - 8 Yamaha
10Morgan Lesiardo Italy12 - 12 KTM
Full Results

MXGP of Germany - EMX250

- Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Stephen Rubini France1 - 1 Honda
2Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands2 - 2 Kawasaki
3Alberto Forato Italy3 - 3 Husqvarna
4 Germany4 - 4 Husqvarna
5Rene Hofer Austria8 - 5 KTM
6 Netherlands11 - 6 Yamaha
7 Italy7 - 10 KTM
8 United Kingdom6 - 11 Honda
9Thibault Benistant France5 - 12 Yamaha
10 Denmark12 - 7 KTM
Full Results

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia441
2Antonio Cairoli Italy358
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland289
4Arnaud Tonus Switzerland288
5Gautier Paulin France288
6Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania249
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium225
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands220
9Pauls Jonass Latvia219
10Clement Desalle Belgium208
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain447
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark403
3Jago Geerts Belgium313
4Tom Vialle France284
5Henry Jacobi Germany283
6Ben Watson United Kingdom246
7Mitchell Evans Australia226
8Adam Sterry United Kingdom204
9Bas Vaessen Netherlands185
10Michele Cervellin Italy179
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Stephen Rubini France251
2Alberto Forato Italy241
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands238
4Rene Hofer Austria167
5Thibault Benistant France137
6Giuseppe Tropepe Italy133
7 United Kingdom111
8 Germany103
9 Netherlands91
10Jimmy Clochet France88
Full Standings

AMSOIL GNCC

Round 8 (of 13) - Snowshoe GNCC - Snowshoe, WV

Snowshoe - Overall

- Snowshoe, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC KTM
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
4 Duvall, WA Yamaha
5 Cookeville, TN Kawasaki
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC KTM
7Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
8 New Zealand KTM
9 Logan, OH Husqvarna
10Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA Honda
Full Results

Snowshoe - XC2 Pro

- Snowshoe, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
3 New Zealand KTM
4Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
5 Millville, NJ KTM
6 Orlando, FL Husqvarna
7 Canada KTM
8 Landrum, SC Kawasaki
9Austin Lee Bedford, IN Honda
10 Sumter, SC KTM
Full Results

Snowshoe - XC3 Pro-Am

- Snowshoe, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL Beta
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL KTM
3 West Sunbury, PA Yamaha
4 Waterford Works, NJ KTM
5 Parkersburg, WV KTM
6 Indianola, PA Suzuki
7 Camby, IN KTM
Full Results

Snowshoe - WXC

- Snowshoe, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH KTM
2 New Zealand Yamaha
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC KTM
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN Beta
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH GasGas
6 Birchrunville, PA KTM
7 Chesterville, QC KTM
8 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
9 Bloomington, IN KTM
10 Knoxville, TN Kawasaki
Full Results

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC225
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV177
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC166
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT135
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
7Josh Strang Australia92
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA86
9 Cookeville, TN74
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN64
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT240
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN148
3 Jefferson, GA125
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN121
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA113
6 New Zealand111
7 Millville, NJ108
8 Landrum, SC96
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA96
10 Orlando, FL80
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL216
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL203
3 Indianola, PA130
4 West Sunbury, PA122
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Waterford Works, NJ65
7 Fife Lake, MI56
8 Parkersburg, WV50
9 Lynnville, IN46
10 Gilbert, SC37
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH215
2Tayla Jones Australia183
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC159
4 New Zealand153
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
6 Bridgeton, NJ114
7 Knoxville, TN96
8 Bloomington, IN91
9 Birchrunville, PA90
10 Mchenry, MD84
Full Standings

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Round 6 - Gympie, QLD

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stTodd WatersHusqvarna1-2
2ndKirk GibbsYamaha3-1
3rdBrett MetcalfeHonda2-4
4thHayden MellrossKTM5-3
5thLuke CloutYamaha4-7

MX2

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stJay WilsonYamaha6-1
2ndWilson ToddHusqvarna1-5
3rdNathan CrawfordYamaha4-2
4thAaron TantiYamaha2-3
5thKyle WebsterHonda3-4

MXD

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stRegan DuffyKTM2-1
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha1-2
3rdNoah FergusonKTM3-5
4thMason RoweKTM7-3
5thJayce CosfordYamaha6-4

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha332
2ndHayden MellrossKTM329
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna327
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki253
5thJayden RykersSuzuki248

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna344
2ndKyle WebsterHonda320
3rdJay WilsonYamaha319
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha272
5thAaron TantiYamaha272

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM356
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha339
3rdRhys BuddHonda293
4thBrodie EllisYamaha263
5thMason RoweKTM261

Other championship standings

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Through Round 3 (of 8) 

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda139
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha131
3rdCole ThompsonKTM110
4thMike AlessiHonda106
5thMatt GoerkeKawasaki106

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda133
2ndMarshal WeltinHusqvarna123
3rdJosh OsbyYamaha111
4thJess PettisKTM111
5thTyler MedagliaKawasaki109

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Through Round 5 

Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKailub RussellKTM221
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna176
3rdJosh TothKTM168
4thJosh StrangKawasaki167
5thJordan AshburnKawasaki126

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPoints
1stSteward Baylor110
2ndRussell Bobbitt87
3rdEvan Smith76
4thGrant Baylor69
5thCody Barnes60

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 3

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM1960
2ndMario RomanSherco1770
3rdGraham JarvisHusqvarna1690
4thJosep GarciaKTM1665
5thJonny WalkerKTM1520

ADAC MX Masters

Through Round 2

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTanel LeokYamaha76
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna72
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki68
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM57
5thBence SzvobodaKTM51

DUTCH MASTERS

Through Round 3

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna141
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM110
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna105
4thPetar PetrovKTM84
5thLars Van BerkelHusqvarna75

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki132
2ndJago GeertsYamaha115
3rdBen WatsonYamaha104
4thRoan Van De MoosdijkKawasaki83
5thAdam SterryKawasaki82

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 4 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki181
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM176
3rdGert KrestinovKawasaki121
4thJake MillwardHusqvarna118
5thHarri KullasHonda113

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WalshHusqvarna152
2ndJosh GilbertHonda151
3rdAlvin OstlundHusqvarna145
5thConrad MewseKTM122
5thBas VaessenKTM122

WORCS

Through Round 6 

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM150
2ndDante OliveiraKTM122
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna97
4thZach BellKawasaki93
5thRicky DietrichHonda88

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike