MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Motocross
Florida
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Open Mic: Cooper, Ferrandis, Cianciarulo

June 23, 2019 12:05am
by:

Justin Cooper's long awaited first professional win came through a gut check race at the Florida National at WW Ranch, as he dug deep in both motos to hold on and score the victory with 2-2 moto scores. It was a good bounce back for the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider after a ninth at the previous round at High Point, and moves him within 18 points of series' leader Adam Cianciarulo.

Cooper's teammate Dylan Ferrandis had to be happy, also, as he turned a rare good start into a win in moto two, his first moto victory of the 2019 season. He took second overall with 4-1 scores. Cianciarulo's four race win streak ended, as he scored third overall with 5-3 scores riding his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki.

All three riders spoke with the media after the fifth round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.