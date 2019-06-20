Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Injury Report: Florida

June 20, 2019 3:45pm
450

JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Hill recently underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his shoulder. A return date hinges on his recovery process, but if things go well Hill hopes to be back for the final three nationals of the season. Kyle Chisholm will fill in with the team on a round-by-round basis.

DYLAN MERRIAM – COLLARBONE, BACK, RIB, LUNG, AND GROIN |OUT

Comment: Merriam had a bad crash at Thunder Valley and sustained a broken collarbone, fractured T1 vertebrae, fractured rib, bruised lung, and pulled groin. He’s undergoing therapy and is out for the immediate future.

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Peick is recovering after sustaining major injuries at the Paris Supecross in November. 

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT

Comment: Plessinger has been recovering ever since a crash in Daytona left him with a broken heel. He’d originally planned on getting back to racing at the Florida National, but right now it’s looking like he will make his 450 Class debut at RedBud. 

COLE SEELY – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Seely is out for the season due to a torn labrum and a fractured glenoid socket sustained while practicing.

DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Wilson is back on the bike but isn’t ready to race. At the moment there is no specific return date, although on Instagram Wilson hinted at returning in a few weeks.

250

KILLIAN AUBERSON – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Auberson is back on the bike after suffering a concussion at Thunder Valley but will miss the Florida National. 

SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Cantrell is back on the bike after breaking his wrist and hopes to be back for Spring Creek. 

THOMAS COVINGTON – ILLNESS | IN

Comment: Covington was recently diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr Virus. He missed High Point but we received word from the team that Covington will indeed race the Florida National this weekend.

Covington
Covington Jeff Kardas

JOEY CROWN – BACK | OUT

Comment: Crown recently got clearance to ride after sustaining a back injury while practicing. He’s working on being ready to go at RedBud.

MITCHELL FALK – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Falk is back on the bike after breaking his collarbone at Hangtown. He’ll likely return at Spring Creek.

AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Forkner is out for the summer due to a torn ACL suffered at the Nashville Supercross.

GARRETT MARCHBANKS – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks had a big crash at High Point and will miss the Florida National. The team hopes he’ll be ready to race at Southwick.

Marchbanks
Marchbanks Rich Shepherd

JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT

Comment: Martin will return to action in 2020 due to a complicated recovery following a burst fracture in his back suffered last year at Muddy Creek.

SHANE MCELRATH – SHAKEN UP | IN

Comment: McElrath had a big crash during the week before High Point. He missed last week’s race but will return for the Florida National. 

JORDON SMITH – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Smith is recovering following surgery to fix damaged tendons in his wrist. Depending on how it goes there’s a chance he’ll be back for the last few Nationals. 