450

JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Hill recently underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his shoulder. A return date hinges on his recovery process, but if things go well Hill hopes to be back for the final three nationals of the season. Kyle Chisholm will fill in with the team on a round-by-round basis.

DYLAN MERRIAM – COLLARBONE, BACK, RIB, LUNG, AND GROIN |OUT

Comment: Merriam had a bad crash at Thunder Valley and sustained a broken collarbone, fractured T1 vertebrae, fractured rib, bruised lung, and pulled groin. He’s undergoing therapy and is out for the immediate future.

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Peick is recovering after sustaining major injuries at the Paris Supecross in November.

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT

Comment: Plessinger has been recovering ever since a crash in Daytona left him with a broken heel. He’d originally planned on getting back to racing at the Florida National, but right now it’s looking like he will make his 450 Class debut at RedBud.

COLE SEELY – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Seely is out for the season due to a torn labrum and a fractured glenoid socket sustained while practicing.